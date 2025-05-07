Oman best channel to deal with Iran, Houthis, source tells Post -exclusive

The fact that Oman was the country to broker a ceasefire agreement between the United States and the Houthis did not surprise Marc Sievers, the former US Ambassador to Oman, who served as ambassador from 2016 to 2019.

"The Omanis have been the channel to the Houthis since 2017. There was a negotiation track between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, and when it failed, they set up an office there. The Omanis became a key channel, similar to the role that Qatar has played with Hamas," the ambassador shared in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.

The ambassador, who serves today as the inaugural director of the American Jewish Committee office in Abu Dhabi, explains that Oman has always seen itself as somewhat different from the other Gulf States, particularly in relation to Iran.

"The royal family in Oman is neither Sunni nor Shia, and they have a history that included a mini-empire in certain areas. It ended in the 1960s, but it's still part of their history." He also highlights that Oman was the first place where talks between Iran and the United States took place during the Obama administration—talks that ultimately led to the nuclear agreement.

Oman has a track record of successful negotiations with US, Houthis

Sievers tells the Post that during his tenure, the Omanis successfully facilitated several deals to release American hostages held by the Houthis, as well as hostages from other countries. "They were the only country in contact with Iran, while the other Gulf states remained distant," he says. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Omani Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah (L) in Warsaw, February 13th, 2019 (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Sievers also explains why Iran chose Oman as a mediator in the new nuclear talks and as the venue for meetings between US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister.

"My guess is that Iran feels more comfortable dealing with Oman than with the UAE. They have relations with the UAE, but those are not particularly warm. Oman has always maintained a friendly attitude toward Iran, going back to Sultan Qaboos, and that has been passed on to Sultan Haitham".