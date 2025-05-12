Iran pleased with recent round of talks - analysis

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is on his way to the UAE on Monday, May 12. His trip comes a day after successful talks with the US on May 11. While the foreign minister seeks consultations with countries after the talks, the Iranian president is saying that he believes that the indirect talks with the US could lead to an agreement.

These are the fourth round of talks. The US and Iran have met before in Oman and Italy. Oman has hosted the talks. Oman also helped get a US-Houthi ceasefire. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi has been acting as an intermediary, Iran’s state media noted.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran’s participation in indirect talks with the United States proves that it is committed to peace and serious in reaching an agreement, Iran’s IRNA reported on Monday.

“Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, President Pezeshkian underscored his administration’s commitment to preserving the country’s nuclear achievements.” He stressed that “any speculation about discarding Iran’s entire nuclear infrastructure is completely unacceptable.”

IRNA also noted that “he said that nuclear technology and the advancements made by Iranian scientists in the peaceful nuclear sector have applications in various fields, including agriculture, environmental protection, industry, and medicine, adding that therefore, the Islamic Republic will steadfastly continue its peaceful nuclear activities.” An Iranian man holds a newspaper with a cover photo of Iran and US flags in Tehran, Iran. April 19, 2025. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Pezeshkian also said “we engage in dialogue because we desire peace. Our country is committed to promoting stability and security in the region, and we believe that the nations in this area are like brothers, living together in harmony and tranquility. There is no need for external intervention from beyond the region to address our concerns. It is the Zionist regime that seeks to create insecurity and unrest in the area.”

His comments come after Araqchi and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff were in Oman for the indirect talks. “The discussions focused on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions, key points of contention between Tehran and Washington,” Iranian state media said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said that Iran is committed to diplomatic efforts to further demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, IRNA also noted.

Iran happy with talks

All these reports show how Iran is pleased about the talks in Oman. Iran was worried that the talks might be sinking over the last two weeks. Now Tehran is once again happy. It is basically on a roller coaster ride of emotion.

“Iran is firmly determined to pursue its inalienable lawful rights for peaceful uses of nuclear energy under NPT while fully prepared to continue its diplomatic engagement to ensure the already demonstrated ‘peaceful nature’ of its nuclear program,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman wrote on social media. “We are equally resolved to work for the termination of unlawful and inhuman sanctions that have long been imposed on our people.”