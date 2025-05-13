Syrian president to skip Baghdad summit due to threats on his life: Syrian Media Office to TML

A senior official in the Syrian presidency confirmed to The Media Line that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will not attend the 34th Arab League Summit scheduled to take place in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, on Saturday, May 17.

The high-ranking source added that Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani will instead lead the Syrian delegation.

President al-Sharaa’s absence comes amid intense political controversy sparked by Iraq’s official invitation to Damascus. The move faced harsh criticism from prominent Iraqi political figures, most of whom are aligned with Iran-backed factions. Critics viewed the invitation as provocative, citing al-Sharaa’s contentious background and militant past.

Objections to al-Sharaa’s participation are not only political but also security-related. Iraqi security sources previously revealed that an old arrest warrant exists for the Syrian president, stemming from his time as a militant with al-Qaeda against US forces in Iraq. He was reportedly imprisoned in Iraq for several years.

This background places the Iraqi government in a delicate position, particularly given mounting pressure from both domestic actors and international allies. Syria's Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Hasan al-Shaibani attends a panel discussion, ''New Dawn for Damascus: Prospects for Syria's Transition'', during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, February 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY)

Since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad—a longstanding ally of Iran—Syrian-Iraqi relations have developed cautiously. While the current Iraqi government has adopted a policy of engagement with Damascus, it must navigate a complex political landscape influenced by Iran-backed militias, many of which fought alongside the Syrian regime during the 13-year civil war.

Signaling a mutual desire to rebuild ties, a high-level Iraqi delegation, led by National Intelligence Service chief Hamid al-Shatri, visited Damascus late last month. The delegation met with President al-Sharaa and senior Syrian officials to discuss cooperation on security, trade, and counterterrorism.

Iraqi authorities announce comprehensive security measures

Meanwhile, Iraqi authorities have announced comprehensive security measures to protect summit attendees.

Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari stated in an interview with Al Hadath TV that no specific security guarantees were requested by or for the Syrian delegation. He emphasized that all participating delegations would receive equal security protections.

In a preemptive measure to prevent potential unrest, Iraq’s Interior Ministry issued a nationwide protest ban from May 11 to May 20, warning that violators would face legal consequences. The ministry stated the decision aims to ensure a stable environment for the summit’s proceedings.

President al-Sharaa’s absence may be interpreted as an attempt to avoid political and diplomatic embarrassment at a sensitive moment. However, it also underscores the enduring challenges Syria faces in its efforts to reintegrate into the Arab fold, despite recent overtures toward normalization.