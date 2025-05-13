Trump, not Arab leaders, pulling the strings in Saudi visit, expert says

US President Donald Trump's meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was a strategic move initiated by Trump himself, rather than a trap sprung on him by Arab leaders, Middle East expert at the Israel Center for Greater Strategy, Dr Edy Cohen, told Maariv on Tuesday.

“If there’s a planned trap, then we need to understand that the one who planned it is Trump, not the other way around,” Cohen said. “The Gulf states receive protection from the United States. There are American bases – mainly in Qatar – and the Americans protect the Gulf states from Iran. So, the boss is Trump.”

Cohen warned of widespread disinformation accompanying the reports of the visit.

“There’s a lot of disinformation about this visit, a lot of lies and illusions,” he said. “On the one hand, Arabs on social media claim that Trump is turning his back – because of the deal he made with the Houthis while leaving Israel out – so they’ve concluded that he’s against Israel. This idea is so prominent online that some are even claiming Trump is going to announce a Palestinian state. I reject that.”

Cohen described an atmosphere of hope for Arab unity but also revealed some of the dynamics behind the scenes. The United States’ comments that an expansion of the Abraham Accords is near has led to whispers Saudi Arabia could be next to sign an agreement with Israel. (credit: Canva/Tim WATSON/AFP via Getty Images/JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

“Another narrative spreading online talks about a meeting similar to the Abraham Accords – only without Israel – involving the president of Lebanon, the president of Syria, and a move toward Arab reconciliation,” he said. “I don’t have answers as to whether something like this will actually happen, but that’s the current mood. They’re claiming Trump will ensure Arab reconciliation.”

Cohen added that Trump’s motivations were likely not ideological.

“In my opinion, Trump isn’t doing this for nothing. No one loves the Qataris for free. They buy everything with their money,” he said. “If Trump decides to do something like this, it’s because he’s been drawn into it. Qatar wants to have a hand in everything. It’s clear they want to dominate and lead the Arab world in place of Egypt. The Qataris have already taken the lead from the Egyptians. The World Cup was in Qatar, and Al Jazeera dominates the Arab world.”

Israel needs to reduce Qatar's influence on Trump, Arab world

Cohen called on Israel to take strong diplomatic steps in response to Qatar’s increasing influence.

“Israel needs to respond firmly to Qatar’s growing power right now,” he said. “Cut ties, label Qatar a terror state or terror supporter – then it’s possible to destroy all their prestige. Their prestige in the Arab world rose only because of the mediation they’ve provided to us. We gave them that.”

Cohen ended with a warning and a message of hope.

“Israeli diplomacy needs to step up. We don’t need to get into trouble with Trump, but we do need to tell him the whole truth,” he said. “And I hope this won’t harm the plan against Iran. I believe Israel and the US have good relations, and we’re striking in Yemen effectively – but still, there’s a feeling he skipped over us this time.”