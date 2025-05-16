Turkey to supply Aleppo with gas, power in major energy deal

In a new step toward strengthening regional energy cooperation, Turkey has launched a strategic project to export natural gas and electricity to Syria, aiming to support stability in northern areas and supply fuel to war-damaged power stations.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that Turkey plans to export approximately six million cubic meters of natural gas per day to Syria—equivalent to nearly two billion cubic meters annually. The gas will be used to operate a power station in Aleppo, one of Syria’s largest cities and among the hardest hit by more than a decade of conflict.

According to Bayraktar, the gas will be transported via a pipeline extending from the Turkish province of Kilis to the city of Aleppo. Infrastructure work on the Syrian side has already begun, and the pipeline has reached the Turkish-Syrian border, allowing for a faster project timeline.

“The gas will be used at the Aleppo power station,” Bayraktar said. “We aim to begin gas flow within three months, which will provide the necessary fuel to bring this major power facility back online.”

This energy initiative comes as relations improve between Ankara and Damascus, aligning with broader regional efforts to normalize ties following Syria’s recent political changes. The agreement could open the door to cooperation in transportation, energy, and industrial development. A drone view shows a Turkish flag flying over Sarayburnu with the Golden Horn in the background, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 21, 2024. (credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)

In a related development, Bayraktar also revealed that Turkey has begun supplying electricity to Syria. Currently, Aleppo receives 200 megawatts of Turkish-generated power—an important step toward easing the city’s long-standing electricity shortage.

Rehabilitate power stations, transmission lines in the country

High-level Syrian government sources confirmed that Damascus has approved the project as part of a broader agreement to rehabilitate power stations and transmission lines in northern Syria.

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir echoed the announcement on social media, posting on X (formerly Twitter) that he had reached an agreement with his Turkish counterpart to supply Syria with millions of cubic meters of natural gas per day.

“I agreed with my Turkish counterpart, Alparslan Bayraktar, to supply Syria with 6 million cubic meters of natural gas per day,” al-Bashir wrote. He added that the gas would be transported via the Kilis–Aleppo line and would help increase electricity availability and improve the overall energy situation in the country.

Observers see this development as a milestone in energy cooperation between the two nations. It marks a gradual return to infrastructure integration and reflects Turkey’s ambition to play a leading role in Syria’s postwar reconstruction, particularly in the north, where economic and logistical ties with Turkey are already well established.

Some experts believe the project could lay the groundwork for even deeper cooperation in the future, including a potential gas corridor linking Turkey with Gulf states via Syria—if political and security conditions improve.