Britain holds first high-level military talks with Syria since 2011

In a move unprecedented since the outbreak of the Syrian war in 2011, Syrian Defense Minister Gen. Marhaf Abu Qasra met Thursday with an official British delegation led by political advisor Charles Smith to explore ways of supporting the reconstruction of the Syrian Army and enhancing stability in the country and the broader region.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the delegation discussed avenues of support for the Syrian military with the defense minister and other related matters.

According to the statement, “the meeting addressed opportunities for technical and military cooperation, and mechanisms for developing the army’s structure to meet modern challenges.” Both sides emphasized the importance of continued dialogue in facing mutual threats, particularly terrorism and border security.

A source in the Defense Ministry told The Media Line that such meetings may pave the way for broader agreements involving humanitarian, security, and potentially economic cooperation. With worsening living conditions across Syria, the country is in urgent need of external support to rehabilitate its core institutions, starting with the military.

The source, who works in the Ministry's Public Relations Department, added that the British visit may serve as a prelude to normalization with the current Syrian government. "This meeting opens the door to future political shifts—if the will and conditions align," the source said.

The British visit comes at a sensitive moment in Syria’s modern history, as Damascus seeks to reclaim its role as a functioning state following over 13 years of devastating conflict. The war effectively led to the collapse of Syria’s centralized regime, with opposition factions emerging as de facto rulers over large swathes of the country, while foreign powers carved out zones of influence.

During the early years of the conflict, the Syrian Army suffered successive defeats across multiple fronts, losing control over most of the country to opposition forces and jihadist groups. These setbacks exposed deep structural weaknesses in state institutions and triggered the gradual disintegration of the country's military and security apparatus.

Between 2012 and 2015, the ousted Syrian regime held only limited pockets of territory, marking the practical end of centralized governance. Real power shifted to a complex web of intelligence agencies, local militias, and foreign allies, chiefly Russia and Iran.

Russia’s direct military intervention in late 2015 helped the Syrian Army regain some strategic areas through combined air and ground operations.

However, this marked the beginning of a new phase based on fragmented governance and military control, rather than full restoration of state authority. Allegations of crimes against humanity accompanied many of these operations.

The Syrian Arab Army, founded in 1945 after independence from France, had historically been regarded as one of the strongest Arab armies in terms of workforce and organization. It played key roles in regional conflicts, including in the Palestinian Territories, Lebanon, and the Golan Heights.

However, the Civil War drastically altered that image. The conflict caused significant human losses, the collapse of several military divisions, and the rise of undisciplined auxiliary militias. What remains of the army is undergoing restructuring focused on training, reorganization, and centralizing command while seeking foreign technical support, including, it now appears, from non-traditional partners such as Britain.

Bilateral relations between Syria and the United Kingdom have mainly remained frozen since 2011, when the UK closed its embassy in Damascus and imposed sanctions on Syrian officials and institutions. London also supported the Syrian opposition diplomatically and participated in broader international efforts to isolate the regime.

However, the protracted nature of the crisis, along with emerging priorities such as refugee flows and counterterrorism, has led several Western countries to open limited channels of communication, mostly on security or humanitarian grounds, without formal recognition of the Syrian government.

On December 8, Syrian opposition forces reportedly took full control of the country. President Bashar al-Assad fled, and both the military and political regime collapsed.

Potential shift in British policy, more than technical engagement

In this context, the recent visit of the UK delegation reflects a potential shift in British policy toward limited engagement, driven by the search for long-term regional stability.

Observers note that the British visit is more than just a technical engagement. It signals a gradual adjustment in the West’s approach to Damascus, which has become a geopolitical reality that cannot be ignored—particularly with global attention diverted to conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and with diminishing international pressure on the Syrian government.