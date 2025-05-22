German officials issue arrest warrant against Hamas official in Europe

Majed Al-Zeer, a designated senior Hamas operative and one of the group’s main operatives in Europe, is now wanted under a European arrest warrant issued by Germany, as reported by Swedish Aftonbladet.

German authorities have accused Al-Zeer of playing a central role in coordinating Hamas activities across Europe, including fundraising and planning attacks. Al-Zeer was based in Berlin following years he spent in London, where he founded the Palestine Return Centre (PRC), an organization designated by Israel and identified by Germany as acting on behalf of Hamas. He has been described by Germany’s Home Office as “Hamas’s secret representative in Germany,” maintaining close ties to the organization’s leadership.

Evidence suggests that Al-Zeer’s house in Berlin was searched by German police shortly after the October 7 attacks, in tandem with a general search operation directed against Hamas; however, despite being under scrutiny of German authorities for a while, Al-Zeer hasn’t been wanted for arrest until now.

Al-Zeer was involved with several Hamas-linked orgs

On October 7, 2024, Al-Zeer was identified by the US Treasury as a significant international financial supporter of Hamas, while Israel had designated Al-Zeer as a Hamas official in Europe as early as 2013. His 2024 designation by the US triggered a series of events, including the cancellation of an event in Brussels sponsored by Qatari Al-Jazeera and led by EUPAC, a lobbying organization he leads, as well as the deletion of some of his accounts on social media.

Beyond his direct personal role in supporting the terror group, Al-Zeer is linked to several organizations - both active and dissolved - that were considered by Israel to be fronts or proxies for Hamas. These include the Council for European Palestinian Relations (CEPR), the European Campaign to End the Siege on Gaza (ECESG), and the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), all designated by Israel as Hamas fronts and led by prominent Hamas-affiliated members

According to a recent report on Hamas in Germany, Al-Zeer is the CEO of the unregistered Hamas-affiliated group "The European Palestinian Council for Political Relations (EUPAC)." He was also the first coordinator of the Hamas-affiliated European Palestinians Initiative for National Action (EPINA) and the President of the Hamas-affiliated European Palestinian Conference / Palestinians in Europe Conference (EPC / PIEC).

Germany’s arrest warrant against al-Zeer may reflect increased efforts to dismantle Hamas’s European networks, which involve fundraising, logistics, propaganda, and communal service, true to the nature of the Muslim Brotherhood’s infrastructure known as Da’wah (“invitation to Islam”). Some of his associates, including Amin Abu Rashed, chairman of the European Palestinian Conference, have also faced legal action in Europe over alleged fundraising for Hamas.

Swedish police have been alerted that he may currently be in the country. However, in recent posts on X he appears to have travelled to Turkey, a main patron of the Muslim Brotherhood axis of which Hamas is a member, in order to speak at a conference with Sami Al-Arian, a scholar who was deported from the US after being charged of financing terrorism through the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).