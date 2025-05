US special envoy praises Syrian leader's steps on foreign fighters

US President Donald Trump's special envoy to Syria on Saturday said he met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and commended the leader's steps taken regarding foreign fighters and relations with Israel.

Thomas Barrack, a special envoy to Syria and the current US ambassador to Turkey, said in a statement that the two met in Istanbul on Saturday, and that he commended Sharaa for "taking meaningful steps" on foreign fighters as well as "relations with Israel."

The meeting comes after the US President Donald Trump's administration issued orders effectively lifting sanctions on Syria after its 14-year civil war. Syria welcomed the sanctions waiver, describing it as a "positive step."

It mainly focused on following up with the implementation of the sanctions waiver, with Sharaa telling Barrack that sanctions remain a heavy burden on Syrians and hinder economic recovery efforts, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Sunday. Leader of new Syrian administration, Ahmed al Sharaa and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (not seen) watch the view of Damascus on Mount Qasioun following their meeting in Damascus, Syria on December 22, 2024 (credit: Murat Gok/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Foreign investments head to Syria after sanctions removal

They also discussed means to support foreign investments in Syria, especially in the fields of energy and infrastructure, according to SANA.

The Syrian side expressed readiness to provide the necessary facilitation to attract investors and contribute to reconstruction efforts.