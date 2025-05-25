Hamas terrorists unpaid for nearly three months amid Israel aid blockade - report

Fighters in Hamas's military wing in Gaza have not been paid for almost three months as the terrorist group faces severe financial strain after Israel stopped humanitarian aid from entering Gaza in March, according to the London-based Saudi Sharq al Aawsat newspaper.

According to the report, Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has struggled not only to pay its fighters but also to buy military equipment.

Palestinian Authority employees affiliated with Hamas have also been impacted, getting paid only 900 shekels a month, the report added.

In Gaza, government ministries have become dependent on international aid for fuel and medical supplies as funding for social and emergency services has almost stopped.

Sharq al Aawsat added that while Hamas’s military structure remains operational, the IDF strikes and ongoing military pressure have disrupted efforts, especially in northern and southern Gaza. Palestinian Hamas militants stand guard on the day of the handover of hostages in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 22, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

Hamas loses popularity in Gaza

Additionally, Hamas’s popularity in Gaza has dropped significantly since the war began, with residents openly criticizing and protesting the terrorist group.

In late March, hundreds of Gazan citizens marched in the northern town of Beit Lahiya carrying white flags, calling to end the Hamas rule, and even calling to hand over the Israeli hostages, The Jerusalem Post previously reported.

In the West Bank, Hamas members have faced arrests and crackdowns by Israeli and Palestinian security forces. Many cells have been dismantled or lost funding, limiting their ability to carry out terrorist attacks, according to the report.

The report added that Hamas is facing increasing pressure in Lebanon, where the government is demanding disarmament and indicating it will not tolerate actions that threaten Lebanese security.

According to Sharq al Aawsat, Hamas is confronting an “unprecedented crisis,” but believes it can recover once the war ends, although the path to recovery will be difficult.