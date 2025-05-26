Hezbollah leader secretary general doubles down on their devotion to 'resistance' -analysis

Hezbollah leader Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem gave a speech on Sunday, May 25, that reiterated the group’s devotion to “resistance.” His speech comes as the group continues to play a role in Lebanon, despite its setbacks in 2024 in its conflict with Israel.

The Hezbollah leader made comments about Israel, the Houthis, and the US. He said that the US under President Donald Trump would need to free itself from the “grip of Israel” if it wants to achieve goals in the region.

“Sheikh Qassem made the remarks on the occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day on Sunday, where he also said that Trump should seize the opportunity and rid himself of the burden that is Israel,” Iran’s state media Press TV noted.

The speech illustrates how Hezbollah may be down but not out. Basically, it is still trying to put on a brave face in Lebanon. "Let it be clear to everyone: Don't ask us for anything from now on. Let Israel withdraw, stop its aggression, release the prisoners, and fulfill all obligations under the agreement. After that, we'll discuss what happens next,” he said, according to Al-Akhbar, a pro-Hezbollah publication.

“Lebanon must be strong... Don't be afraid of anything. What will they do to you if you raise your voice,” he said. An illustrative image of a Hezbollah flag in the backdrop of an individual holding a weapon. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Hezbollah portrayed itself for years as needing a huge arsenal to defend Lebanon. Having failed in its war with Israel, it is now begging Lebanon to defend the existence of Hezbollah. Hezbollah continues to suffer losses. It has also seen smuggling thwarted by the new government in Syria, cutting it off from Iranian arms that arrive from Iraq via Syria.

"If America believes that by pressuring Lebanese officials and Lebanon it can achieve Israel's conditions, I tell it: You will not achieve what was not achieved in the war,” the Hezbollah leader said.

The Hezbollah leader tried to tempt Trump with the opportunity of investing in Lebanon

The leader also tried to appeal to Trump, asserting that the US could free itself from Israel and side with Lebanon and then get an “opportunity to invest in Lebanon and the region."

Clearly, Qassem thinks this may pique interest in Washington. He also discussed funding for reconstruction in southern Lebanon. He also discussed local elections and the balance that Hezbollah believed it had achieved with Christians in the elections.

“The US is violating Lebanon's national sovereignty and will not be able to impose the conditions of the occupation, no matter the cost in sacrifices and confrontations,” he also stated. Hezbollah continues to claim that “resistance” is the only option it has. “He said the resistance was born out of necessity to confront threats and is the natural support for the army,” PressTV noted.

“The Hezbollah chief noted that the emergence of the resistance was a natural response from a proud people who reject humiliation, occupation, and surrender to the Israeli enemy.” He presented an origin story for Hezbollah’s “resistance” that he claims goes back to the 1960s and Imam Sayyed Musa al-Sadr. Al-Sadr was a Lebanese Shi’ite cleric who disappeared in Libya in 1978.

The Lebanese Hezbollah leader congratulated the Houthis in Yemen. He claimed they had “forced the US to stop its attacks.” He went on to say, “We have two choices: either victory or martyrdom. Threats and surrender are not an option.”

He also heralded the pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, called the Popular Mobilization Forces, who he claimed continue to have solidarity with Lebanon and with groups fighting Israel in “Palestine.” He concluded, “Israel will not be able to endure. God willing, we will rebuild our country and our villages while simultaneously working for construction and liberation.”