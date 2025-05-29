US Congress members call to sanction Iranian-backed militias in Iraq - analysis

The US should sanction Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, including the powerful Popular Mobilization Forces, US Members of Congress Joe Wilson and Greg Steube asserted in a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The PMF include numerous militias arranged in dozens of brigades. Most of the militias are linked closely to Iran and have carried out numerous crimes in Iraq.

According to the letter the PMF are “an umbrella group of 238,000 Iranian-backed militias, have been legitimized as part of Iraq’s state security services and receive over $3 billion annually from the Iraqi government—funded in part by American taxpayer dollars.

Since 2015, the US Department of State has provided Iraq with $1.25 billion in Foreign Military Financing, in addition to billions more in aid to Iraq’s Interior Ministry and Defense Ministry, despite these institutions being deeply infiltrated by Iranian proxies.

These same Iran-backed militias, now operating with legal authority under the PMF, have launched rocket attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria."

Wilson and Steube began their letter by noting, “We write to express our deep concern over the complete subjugation of Iraq to the Iranian regime. More than 4,400 American service members sacrificed their lives since the start of the Iraq War, yet today, Iraq stands as nothing more than a puppet of Tehran.

This outcome is the direct result of disastrous policies that, under previous administrations, empowered Iran’s control over Iraq’s government, military, and economy.”

They added “The National Security Policy Memorandum-2 (NSPM-2) of February 4, 2025 clearly articulates the reimposition of maximum pressure on Iran and its terror proxies. However, any campaign against the Iranian regime will require an equally robust campaign against Iraqi institutions, which have become essential clients of the Iranian regime.”

The report argues that the US should expand sanctions on the various militias. The US has already sanctioned Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and some other militias and their leaders.

The members of Congress say that the US should sanction the PMF as well as “the Muhandis General Company, and the Badr Organization as foreign terrorist organizations.”

They also call for sanctions on Iraq’s importation of Iranian gas. They also said a bank in Iraq and a number of individuals who support Iran should be sanctioned.

These include “former Prime Ministers Nouri al-Maliki and Adel Abdulmehdi, Izzat Shabander, Hadi al-Ameri, AbdulKarim al-Sudani, Abbas Shia al-Sudani, Haider Shia al-Sudani, Abdul Karim al-Faisal, Yasser Suhail al Maliki, Minister of Higher Education Naem al-Aboud, Governor Adnan Feihan,” and others.

This is an important development and illustrates how the US is moving to potentially clip the wings of Iran’s role in Iraq. For instance, Kataib Hezbollah, which is part of the PMF, continues to hold Elizabeth Tsurkov, a researcher who is also an Israeli citizen. Tsurkov was kidnapped in 2023 in Iraq while doing research. She is a doctoral student at Princeton. Her kidnapping was orchestrated by the Iranian-backed militias.

Reports from Iraq indicate that Baghdad is seeking to harm the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq by not paying salaries. This illustrates how Baghdad is destabilizing Iraq through its policies.