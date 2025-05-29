Qatar under Israeli attack for supporting radical Islam at CPAC conference in Hungary

BUDAPEST - Israeli speakers participating in the fourth CPAC conference in the Hungarian capital, gathering leaders of patriotic and sovereigntist parties from Europe and the Americas, harshly attacked Qatar for its massive support of spreading radical Islam in the West and intentionally working to impose Sharia law on European societies.

At the conference, Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, stressed in his speech the recently published report on the activities of the Muslim Brotherhood in France and the central role Qatar and Turkey are playing in financing and promoting the Brotherhood with the aim of imposing Islamic law in the European countries where the organization is active.

Chikli also referred to the financing that radical Islamic organizations tied to the Brotherhood are getting from EU institutions and declared: “Europe is financing its own death.”

He emphasized that Israel is at the forefront of the global war against radical Islam. “We do not ask others to fight for us; we fight ourselves,” said Chikli, adding, “We don’t do it because we like war, but because we don’t have the luxury to retreat.”

However, the minister expressed his wish to see more European leaders who understand the danger of radical Islam taking over Europe. Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli seen at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem on March 27, 2025 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Yair Netanyahu criticizes Qatar

Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was invited to the conference as a “prominent political influencer,” also criticized Qatar, calling it “a Muslim Brotherhood regime,” which, unlike other Gulf emirates, wants to subject all the West to Sharia law and brainwashes American and European youths to hate their countries and identity.

Netanyahu told participants at the conference that the so-called pro-Palestinian riots that have taken place in the West since the October 7 massacre are not about Israel or the Palestinians but an expression of a desire of the “red-green coalition” to destroy the West. “The Left and the Islamists want to destroy Western civilization for different reasons, but they have the same goal. Israel is just the first target.”

Minister of Transportation Miri Regev called on French President Emmanuel Macron to “open his eyes” in light of the report’s findings on the activities of the Brotherhood in his country. “Remember, not only the Jews are threatened on French soil, but France itself,” she sent a warning to Macron.

Regev accused the EU of adopting antisemitic resolutions time after time against Israel and called on the European right-wing participants to work together in order to change the EU‘s attitude toward Israel. She also called on all European airlines to resume their flights to Israel, which were stopped after a Houthi missile hit Ben-Gurion Airport at the beginning of May.

“There is no reason not to fly to Israel,” stressed the minister. All Israeli speakers praised Hungary and its government under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for its support of Israel before and after the October 7 massacre.