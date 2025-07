'Security situation has completely collapsed': Hamas has lost 80% of its control over Gaza- report “Let’s be realistic here, there’s barely anything left of the security structure. Most of the leadership, about 95%, are now dead,” the Hamas official told the BBC."

Members of Hamas with the backdrop of the Gaza Strip, amid reports that Hamas has lost control of much of its territory. ( photo credit : Shutterstock/Ali Chehade Farhat, REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa )