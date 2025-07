Israel's decisive Syria strikes highlight need for intervention in preventing genocides - analysis For many Jews, the images of Druze men having their mustaches forcibly shaved conjure up memories of the Holocaust.

Members of Syrian security forces ride on a back of a truck after Syrian troops entered the predominantly Druze city of Sweida on Tuesday following two days of clashes, in Sweida, Syria July 15, 2025. ( photo credit : REUTERS/KARAM AL-MASRI )