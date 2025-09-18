State Dept. designates four Iran-backed Iraqi militias as Foreign Terrorist Orgs.
The State Department designated Hakarat al-Nujaba, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Hakarat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, and Kataib al-Imam Ali, all part of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces.
Mourners attend the funeral of Haider al-Moussawi, head of the security unit in the Shi'ite armed group Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, and senior Hezbollah figure Abu Ali Khalil, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Baghdad, Iraq, June 22, 2025.(photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)ByJAMES GENN