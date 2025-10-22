Why Tehran can't fight today’s battles with 20th-century myths - analysis Figures like Kharrazi are trying to write the latest chapter of the Islamic Republic’s story using an old script.

An Iranian woman holds up portraits Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L), his predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and her son, who was martyred in the Iran-Iraq war, during a demonstration in front of Tehran University in 2000. ( photo credit : HENGHAMEH FAHIMI/AFP via Getty Images )