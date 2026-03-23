Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari mocked US President Donald Trump on Sunday, telling him, “You are fired.”
"Hey, Trump, you are fired,” Zolfaghari said in a video. “You are familiar with this sentence. Thank you for your attention to this matter."
Zolfaghari is the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s joint military command responsible for coordinating operations between the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the regular armed forces.
Zolfaghari's 'You are fired' references Trump's time on The Apprentice
The phrase referenced by Zolfaghari, “You are fired,” is a signature line used by the American president, dating back to his time hosting NBC’s reality television show, The Apprentice.
The phrase “Thank you for your attention to this matter” is a frequent line the president uses to sign off on announcements posted to his Truth Social account.