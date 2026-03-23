Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari mocked US President Donald Trump on Sunday, telling him, “You are fired.”

"Hey, Trump, you are fired,” Zolfaghari said in a video. “You are familiar with this sentence. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Zolfaghari is the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s joint military command responsible for coordinating operations between the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the regular armed forces.

US President Donald Trump takes a question as he speaks during a press conference at Trump National Doral Miami in Miami, Florida, March 9, 2026. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Zolfaghari's 'You are fired' references Trump's time on The Apprentice

The phrase referenced by Zolfaghari, “You are fired,” is a signature line used by the American president, dating back to his time hosting NBC’s reality television show, The Apprentice.