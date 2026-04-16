A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel will begin at midnight Israel time, US President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social Post on Thursday.

“Both sides want to see peace, and I believe that will happen, quickly!” Trump said.

In a later statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the ceasefire as "an opportunity to make a historic peace agreement with Lebanon."

"We have changed the balance of security," Netanyahu asserted, adding that Israel will maintain a security buffer, stretching 10 kilometers into southern Lebanon, for the duration of the ceasefire in order to deter the threat posed by Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

US President Donald Trump posts on Truth Social on April 16, 2026. (credit: SCREENSHOT/TRUTH SOCIAL)

Trump stated that the ceasefire was reached after separate conversations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

He also invited Aoun and Netanyahu to the White House for the first direct talks between the leaders of Lebanon and Israel since 1983.

Israeli cabinet reportedly not informed about ceasefire

Israel’s security cabinet did not vote on the ceasefire during a meeting held shortly before Trump made the announcement.

According to Israeli media reports, cabinet ministers were not informed of the ceasefire during the meeting and only learned of it from the media after the meeting ended.

N12 News quoted Netanyahu as saying that Trump asked for the ceasefire, a request to which Netanyahu acquiesced.

Hezbollah claims 'right to resists,' Lebanese PM welcomes ceasefire

Hezbollah demanded that the ceasefire must not allow Israel freedom of movement and stated that the presence of Israeli troops in Lebanese territory grants the Lebanese the "right to resist," according to a Reuters report.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the ceasefire agreement in a post on X/Twitter, stating that the pause in fighting was Lebanon’s “primary goal in the Washington meeting on Tuesday.”

“I congratulate all Lebanese on this achievement,” Salam shared, also thanking regional and international partners who helped achieve the ceasefire.

Earlier on Thursday, Aoun refused to speak directly to Netanyahu about a ceasefire after Trump indicated in an overnight post on Truth Social that the Israeli and Lebanese would be speaking.

Aoun instead held a call with Trump, who spoke to Netanyahu before the ceasefire was eventually announced.