Lebanese civilians forced their way past the barriers placed on the Al-Qasmiya Bridge over the Litani River on Thursday, local media reported, ignoring warnings by the IDF to refrain from returning south of the river until further notice.

According to videos circulating on social media, the civilians who fled north at the start of Israel's war with Hezbollah are trying to make their way back south via the Litani's central bridge, which was not destroyed by the IDF.

In light of these developments, the question now arises of how the IDF will act when residents try to return to their homes within the southern villages themselves.

US releases details of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, Israel preserves right to self-defense

The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire went into effect at midnight between Thursday and Friday, with the two countries committing to further negotiations toward a comprehensive agreement for lasting peace, according to a Thursday US State Department press release.

IDF activity in southern Lebanon, April 15, 2026. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The press release, the text of which was agreed to by the governments of both Israel and Lebanon, outlined the agreement for the 10-day ceasefire, stating that it could be extended should both countries agree and “as Lebanon effectively demonstrates its ability to assert its sovereignty.”

As part of the ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese government has committed to, with international support, take “meaningful steps” to prevent Hezbollah and any other “rogue non-state armed groups” in Lebanon from attacking Israel.

Further, it stated that all parties recognize Lebanon’s security forces as having exclusive responsibility to defend the country and its sovereignty.

Both countries also recognize that Hezbollah’s activity “must be curtailed,” as Lebanon’s security forces are the only ones authorized to bear arms.

Israel has agreed not to attack any Lebanese targets, “including civilian, military, and other state targets,” unless in self-defense. However, Israel still preserves the right to take “all necessary measures in self-defense, at any time, against planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks.”