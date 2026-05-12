United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee confirmed that Israel sent Iron Dome batteries to the United Arab Emirates to use in defense against Iranian attacks during an interview at a Thursday Tel Aviv University conference.

“Can I say a word of appreciation for the United Arab Emirates... they were the first Abraham Accords member,” Huckabee said when asked about a potential expansion of the Abraham Accords.

“Look at the benefits,” he said. “Israel just sent them Iron Dome batteries and personnel to help operate them. How come? Because there’s an extraordinary relationship between the UAE and Israel.”

He then praised the UAE for its cooperation with Israel in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre.

“On October 7, they were flying 17 flights a day between the Emirates and Israel, and the next day, on the eighth, they were flying 17 flights. They continued to do that when every other airline, including all the US airlines, stopped flying into Israel, and all the Europeans stopped flying into Israel – the one nation whose planes continued to fly. “

A billboard displays a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 12, 2025 (credit: REUTERS)

Trump rumored to visit Israel before next elections

Huckabee also implied that US President Donald Trump is likely to visit Israel before the upcoming elections.

“First of all, he has been awarded the Israel Prize, an incredible, prestigious honor. For those of us who understand what a significant achievement this is, we certainly encourage him to come,” he said.

He added, “Every time I talk to the president, I tell him, ‘Mr. President, you need to come to Israel, because you will be overwhelmed by the response of the Israeli people – their love for you and their appreciation.’”

Israeli defense expertise shared with Gulf countries

Earlier reports in April suggested that Israel had sent an Iron Dome system and dozens of IDF troops to the United Arab Emirates during Operation Roaring Lion.

Multiple Israeli officials stated at the time that the decision to send the Iron Dome battery and interceptors was made after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed over the phone.

This is the first instance of the Iron Dome being utilized operationally outside of the United States or Israel, though Singapore has previously reportedly purchased and received Iron Dome, and Romania is expected to do so as well.

In March, Israel’s ambassador in the US, Yechiel Leiter, said in a video on X/Twitter that certain Gulf countries are using Israeli expertise in drone and missile interception against projectiles launched by Iran.

According to Leiter, Israel has extended its help to all the Gulf countries interested in receiving it after more than 2,000 missiles and drones were launched against them by Iran.

“Iran continues to shoot missiles and suicide drones into all of its neighbors, shopping centers, airports, residential neighborhoods, and hotels. We’ve extended our help”, the ambassador said, adding that “there are those who are enjoying our expertise in these areas right now.”