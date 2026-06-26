The negotiations between Israel and Lebanon were extended beyond what had been planned and will continue in Washington on Friday.

The decision was taken after 11 straight hours of talks, in an effort to reach an “in-principle commitment” to a security arrangement.

The Israeli Embassy in the United States confirmed the extension of the talks, which entered their fourth day. The negotiating teams will return to the table at the US State Department in the morning.

The talks, held under American mediation, are focused on Hezbollah’s future and the new security mechanisms in southern Lebanon.

One of the main ideas being discussed is the establishment of “pilot areas.” Under this framework, security responsibility would be transferred to the Lebanese Army in specific areas after Lebanese soldiers are screened and vetted in the United States to rule out ties to the organization.

Talks between the US, Lebanon, and Israel in Washington DC earlier this year. (credit: AMICHAI STEIN)

The discussions are taking place against the backdrop of significant gaps between the sides. Lebanon is insisting on drawing up a timetable for an Israeli withdrawal from the areas the IDF currently holds. Israel, for its part, is demanding that any arrangement include the disarmament of Hezbollah, and is refusing to withdraw until that condition is met.

Israel denies withdrawing from Lebanon buffer zone

On Thursday, a State Department official claimed that Israel had already begun withdrawing from part of the buffer zone as a “goodwill gesture,” but an Israeli security source denied the report.

Defense Minister Israel Katz made clear this week that “even if there is an American demand, we will not withdraw from Lebanon,” and that Israel will keep forces in place to monitor implementation on the ground.

The fact that the talks stretched for more than 11 hours in a single day suggests American pressure to achieve a breakthrough, but the atmosphere within the Israeli delegation is marked by concern.

Earlier this week, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, said the contacts were a “train wreck.” Leiter criticized the influence of Tehran and the parallel talks Washington is holding with the Iranians, and stressed that dismantling Hezbollah must remain the basis for the talks.

In parallel with the diplomatic track, the United States is putting together a monitoring mechanism through US Central Command. The mechanism is intended to give Washington a real-time picture from the ground in order to prevent escalation.