Hamas on Monday announced that the head of the Emergency Committee had submitted his resignation, as the first step to dissolve the “committee for monitoring government activity,” the body that effectively serves as Hamas’s government in the Gaza Strip.

According to Hamas, the move is intended to allow the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), also known as the Technocrats Committee, headed by Ali Shaath, to enter the Strip and have administrative powers transferred to it.

Hamas also stated that "technical and professional staff" would remain in place, in order to maintain continuity in service to civilians in Gaza.

The Board of Peace addressed the dissolution of the Emergency Committee in a Monday afternoon X/Twitter statement, adding that its "assessment will be guided by actions, not promises, to meet the critical needs of the people of Gaza."

"Decisions must be comprehensive with respect to the requirements as set out in the Roadmap for advancing governance, security, and transition in Gaza," it said. "We look forward to the successful conclusion of discussions on this Roadmap, including on the implementation mechanisms necessary to enable the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to assume full governing authority."

Hamas members look on as they escort members of the Red Cross towards an area within the yellow line, in Gaza City, November 12, 2025. (credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

"The core principle remains one authority, one law, and one weapon."

"A genuine transfer of authority must enable the NCAG to exercise its mandate independently, including taking the administrative and governance decisions entrusted to it," the Board of Peace concluded.

Following Hamas’s announcement, the director general of the Gaza Board of Peace, Nickolay Mladenov, emphasized the importance of his roadmap for implementing the Gaza peace plan, which he announced in May.

In a statement on X/Twitter, he described the roadmap as “the bridge between declarations and implementation.”

“The sooner agreement is reached on the outstanding implementation provisions, the sooner the NCAG can assume its responsibilities, the decommissioning of weapons and the withdrawal of Israeli forces can begin, and large-scale reconstruction can commence,” Mladenov stated.

Cairo to host Hamas, Palestinian factions within 48 hours

It was further reported that Cairo will host meetings within about 48 hours with the participation of the Palestinian factions, including Hamas.

The sources added that there is information indicating that Gaza’s representative on the Board of Peace, Mladenov, arrived in Egypt to take part in the discussions alongside US officials operating within the framework of the Board of Peace and the international stabilization forces.