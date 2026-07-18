Two US service members were killed in action, one is missing in action, and four were injured during Iranian strikes on Friday in Jordan, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced in a Saturday statement.

"On July 17, two US service members in Jordan were killed in action as US Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks," the statement said. "Additionally, one service member is currently missing in action."

The four injured service members were evacuated to Jordanian hospitals and have since been discharged, the statement added.

"Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty," the statement said.

CENTCOM is withholding further information, including the identities of the service members killed in action, until 24 hours after their next of kin have been identified.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, April 10, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

Hegseth: US soldiers killed in action 'stiffens our resolve'

"Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve," US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on X/Twitter.

Iran targeted sites in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, and the UAE over the weekend. Notably, the IRGC targeted a site in Bahrain where US combat aircraft were gathered at Sheikh Isa Air Base and an intelligence data center, Iranian media said.

The IRGC also destroyed at least two US fighter aircraft and three other aircraft during a missile and drone attack early on Saturday on the US base in Al Azraq, Jordan, according to Iranian state TV.