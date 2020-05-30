The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Assad replaces governors along Israel’s Golan

The shakeup may be a sign that he has lost confidence in several key governors or that he recognizes a series of security incidents requires a change.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 30, 2020 19:20
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad addresses the government committee that oversees measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on May 4, 2020 (photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad addresses the government committee that oversees measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on May 4, 2020
(photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Syrian President Bashar Assad replaced three governors in southern Syria over the weekend, jettisoning a long-time henchman in Dara’a and moving the governor of Quneitra from the Golan border to the Druze area of Suwayda.
The shakeup may be a sign that he has lost confidence in several key governors or that he recognizes a series of security incidents requires a change.
Assad’s forces retook Quneitra and Dara’a provinces in the summer of 2018. With Russian military police helping to smooth the way, he signed some reconciliation deals that saw some rebel groups remain as enforcers for the regime temporarily.
This ad-hoc arrangement was put in place to avoid more bloodshed and it appeared to work for a time. However, many Syrian refugees in Jordan did not return, and in the last months there have been an increase in security incidents.
The Syrian rebels in the area were more moderate than other places, but there were also ISIS elements. In Suwayda in July 2018, ISIS kidnapped Druze women in its typical genocidal targeting of minorities. The women were freed in November.
The former governor of Suwayda, Amer Ibrahim Al-Ashi, had worked with the UN and Russians during his tenure. Now he is being replaced by Humam Sadeq al-Debiyat, who was governor of Quneitra since February 2018.
He thus presided over the complex period after Assad’s forces returned to the ceasefire lines with Israel. He has seen some Hezbollah activity in his area and the frictions after Hezbollah tried to use drones against Israel last August.
Now he will be running an area that borders on the Syrian desert where US forces continue to run a base at Tanf near the Jordanian border.
Debiyat was born in Hama in 1962 according to one report. He has a BA from Aleppo University and then worked at a power station. After work for the electric authority he got involved in city council affairs in Hama before 2017. How that qualified him to run Quneitra or Suwayda is unclear.
More sensitive is Dara’a province. Here, the well-known governor Mohamed Khaled Al-Hanous, who ran the area since 2011, will be replaced. He was brought in during the April 2011 protests and was a former lieutenant general. Marwan Ibrahim Sharbak will now run Dara’a, where there have been many recent incidents of killings of regime members.
The man being sent to run Quneitra, a sensitive job, is Mohammed Tarek Ziad Kreshati. He was apparently the Damascus tourism director prior to this and a tourism official in Damascus countryside before that.
He may have been on a local provincial council, according to a list obtained from Syrian media. An article notes that in 2018 he conducted at least 2,401 oversight tours of restaurants and tourism facilities in Damascus. In 2019 he only did 2,240 inspections.
Sending a tourism expert and former electric facility manager to run key areas in the south may be to shake things up or bring in regime loyalists or because the regime thinks it needs technocrats to repair infrastructure down south. Either way, none of these key men seem to have a heavy security background.



Tags Israel Bashar Assad Golan Heights Syria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 These 10 Yiddish words will get you through quarantine
Yiddish land revisited Yiddish actor and singer Yoni Eilat depicted here reading a Yiddish newspaper
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by