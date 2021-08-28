The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Baghdad conference seen as regional turning point

Baghdad will host the Iraq Neighborhood Summit, with wide international and regional participation, and great hopes for the return of Iraq's historical role in the region.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
AUGUST 28, 2021 10:11
BAGHDAD, IRAQ, earlier this week. Iraq can learn from the processes Israel struggled through to create an open and democratic society. (photo credit: KHALID AL MOUSILY / REUTERS)
BAGHDAD, IRAQ, earlier this week. Iraq can learn from the processes Israel struggled through to create an open and democratic society.
(photo credit: KHALID AL MOUSILY / REUTERS)
A unique conference in Baghdad on Saturday is supposed to bring together key regional officials and leaders, including the President of France who is in Baghdad. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II have said they plan to attend. It was not clear if they had arrived in Baghdad by the morning, but Macron’s plane had flown in overnight. What is important is that regional press sees this as an important meeting. Jordan’s Al-Ghad called it a turning point. 
One official said that this “summit brings together the regional neighbors as well as other countries,” explaining that “Iraq had a special regional role.” The aim of the visit is to “support Iraq and Iraqi people", another official said. "This period is very important for Iraq as we are approaching the elections in October.” Macron “wants to express his support for Iraq and the political process and democracy,” a report at The National noted. There are elections in Iraq in October.  
 On Saturday, Baghdad will host the Iraq Neighborhood Summit, with wide international and regional participation, and great hopes for the return of Iraq's historical role in the region, local media say. “Since last Thursday, the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, has witnessed increased security and military deployment near sensitive government and diplomatic institutions, coinciding with the convening of the summit,” reports note.  
At Al-Ain media the reports note that invitations were sent to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, as well as Iraq's neighboring and regional countries, to attend the summit, according to the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein. “Two days ago, Arab and foreign delegations preparing to participate in the regional dialogue summit began arriving in Baghdad, based on invitations made by Iraq to regional and Arab heads of state, as well as European and Western countries, while the level of representation of most of the countries participating in the summit alternates, according to leaks and unconfirmed news,” says Al-Ain.  
On Thursday evening, the Preparatory Committee for the Baghdad Conference announced the countries and international organizations that had confirmed their participation in the conference, while specifying a reason for not announcing the names of the participating leaders so far. Apparently, the secretive nature may enable Iranian, Turkish and even Saudi officials to meet. Officials from the Gulf may come as well. "The participating countries are Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar, the Emirates and France, in addition to the Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation," said the head of the committee, spokesman for the Baghdad conference, Nizar Al-Khairallah, during a dialogue table with a number of media organizations that Al-Ain news followed. 
Iraq's President Barham Salih walks with Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting in Tehran (credit: REUTERS)Iraq's President Barham Salih walks with Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting in Tehran (credit: REUTERS)
Iraq does not want to be an area of conflict. It has suffered from pro-Iran militias, ISIS and also Turkish airstrikes in recent years. The conference is supposed to show that Baghdad can now bring together the region. The official added that “the conference sends positive messages to the institutions concerned with economic development and attracting capital." The summit aims to give Iraq a "constructive and inclusive role to address the crises afflicting the region,” al-Ain says.  
If Iraq is able to pull this off and bring together officials from such disparate countries as Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, as well as France, Egypt, Jordan and other key Gulf states, then it will be an unprecedented message. It will also show how US leadership in the region has been sidelined. The US is leaving Afghanistan and many see the US as withdrawing from the region. The US has left many facilities in Iraq in the last years as pro-Iran militias target US forces. In Syria, Turkey has been bombing US-backed SDF fighters and they are concerned the US-led anti-ISIS Coalition no longer cares about them. Iraq, meanwhile, is stepping up and so is France.  


Tags Iraq baghdad Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shira Isakov's victory is a small win for domestic violence eradication

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by