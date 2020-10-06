The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Bahraini MP talks peace in visit to MK Hauser’s virtual sukkah

“I feel like the Messiah is coming that we can talk like this,” Hauser said. “These are historic times for our nation.”

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 22:29
Screenshot of the zoom call held between Bahraini MP Nancy Khedouri and Isarel's MK Zvi Hauser, October 6, 2020. (photo credit: screenshot)
Screenshot of the zoom call held between Bahraini MP Nancy Khedouri and Isarel's MK Zvi Hauser, October 6, 2020.
(photo credit: screenshot)
Jewish people are fully integrated into Bahraini society and are not made to feel different, lawmaker Nancy Khedouri, who represents the Gulf state’s Jewish community in its National Assembly, said on Tuesday.
Khedouri made the remarks on a visit to MK Zvi Hauser’s “virtual sukkah,” a video conference between the lawmakers broadcast online less than a month after Israel and Bahrain announced they would normalize ties.
“I feel like the Messiah is coming that we can talk like this,” Hauser said. “These are historic times for our nation.”
Khedouri, the author of a book of the history of Bahrain’s Jewish community, shared some information on the topic.
The community, which currently has about 30 members, arrived from Iraq in 1873 “in search of a better quality of life,” she said. “They contributed to society from generation to generation.”
“Overall, Jewish people were never made to feel different. There was never any segregation... Jewish people were never expelled from Bahrain,” Khedouri said.
Bahrain was also the only Gulf country with an officially registered synagogue since the 1930s. That synagogue has not been functional for many years, because there are not enough Jewish men for a minyan, and it is currently under renovation.
She credited the “wisdom” of Bahrain’s leaders for the tolerant atmosphere in the Gulf state, and said that Christians, Muslims, Jews, Bahai’i, Hindus and Sikhs all live together in the country that has about 1.5 million residents.
Bahrain’s king appointed Khedouri to the Shura Council, the upper house of Bahrain’s National Assembly, in 2010, and reappointed her twice since then. She is the deputy chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs, Defense and National Security Committee.
When Hauser, the chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, asked Khedouri how the average Bahraini sees peace with Israel, Khedouri said they “expressed excitement, anticipating the future good that will flow through our countries.”
“Whatever happens is Hashem’s perfect will,” she said, using the word observant Jews often use to refer to God.
Hauser told her that for Israelis, peace with Arab countries “is like a dream come true... It’s really good news for us.”
The lawmakers also discussed the positive economic impact peace between their countries can have for the welfare of their citizens.
“Once it gets rolling,” Khedouri said, “I have no doubt it will help create many jobs [and] good welfare to the inhabitants of the Near East region. We will definitely see a fruitful outcome.”
Asked about other countries in the Middle East who spoke out against Israel’s peace deals with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, Khedouri said: “Please God, with successful results in our country of this accord, I am sure any countries that were against it will look into the matter and see it would also be to their advantage to make peace with Israel and be part of such an important accord, and make history as well.”
“The prosperity that will be brought to the region through cooperation between Israel and Arab countries will definitely discourage the influence of any bad or evil or negative influences from other parties or countries in the region,” she added.


Tags Sukkot zvi hauser bahrain
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine, October 7, 2020: Dangerous encounters By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by