The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Bennett after Latakia strike: 'We’re fighting off forces of evil'

After the Latakia airstrike, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wants to continue "to act against destructive forces".

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 14:13

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2021 14:15
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting, November 28, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the cabinet meeting, November 28, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel will not stop protecting itself for a moment, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday, the morning after an alleged Israeli strike on the Latakia port in Syria.
“We are fighting off the forces of evil in this region, day and night,” Bennett said. “We will not stop for one second. It happens almost every day.
“We will continue to act against destructive forces; we will persevere and will not tire,” he stated.
Bennett spoke at the eighth trilateral summit between Israel, Greece, and Cyprus with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades visiting Jerusalem.
“At the same time, we are strengthening our ties with our friends, in every area,” the prime minister said, citing challenges such as climate change, health, the economy, as well as security.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Cyprus's president Nicos Anastasiades on December 7, 2021. (credit: GPO) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Cyprus's president Nicos Anastasiades on December 7, 2021. (credit: GPO)
The Greek and Cypriot leaders spoke out against Turkey’s recent actions in Cyprus, including opening access to Varosha, which had been a no-man's land between the Greek-speaking country and the Turkish-occupied north, and encroaching on the island state’s economic waters.
Anastasiades said his country has been “long subjected to behavior by our neighbor Turkey, which runs counter to international law.”
Turkey has a “revisionist policy, according to which might is right,” he said, citing “violations of marine rights in exclusive economic zones and on the ground, in defiance of the special status of Verosha.”
Mitsotakis warned that Turkey’s behavior vis-à-vis Cyprus was an “unacceptable provocation” and called for a “complete withdrawal of Turkish occupation troops from the island.”
“Unfortunately, we see from Turkey continued intransigence and unacceptable aggression on land and in maritime zones of Cyprus,” he stated.


Tags Naftali Bennett Syria greece cyprus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The US-Israel ties are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by