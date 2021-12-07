Bennett after Latakia strike: 'We’re fighting off forces of evil'

Israel will not stop protecting itself for a moment, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday, the morning after an alleged Israeli strike on the Latakia port in Syria

“We are fighting off the forces of evil in this region, day and night,” Bennett said. “We will not stop for one second. It happens almost every day.

“We will continue to act against destructive forces; we will persevere and will not tire,” he stated.

Bennett spoke at the eighth trilateral summit between Israel, Greece, and Cyprus with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades visiting Jerusalem.

“At the same time, we are strengthening our ties with our friends, in every area,” the prime minister said, citing challenges such as climate change, health, the economy, as well as security.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Cyprus's president Nicos Anastasiades on December 7, 2021. (credit: GPO)

The Greek and Cypriot leaders spoke out against Turkey’s recent actions in Cyprus, including opening access to Varosha, which had been a no-man's land between the Greek-speaking country and the Turkish-occupied north, and encroaching on the island state’s economic waters.

Anastasiades said his country has been “long subjected to behavior by our neighbor Turkey, which runs counter to international law.”

Turkey has a “revisionist policy, according to which might is right,” he said, citing “violations of marine rights in exclusive economic zones and on the ground, in defiance of the special status of Verosha.”

Mitsotakis warned that Turkey’s behavior vis-à-vis Cyprus was an “unacceptable provocation” and called for a “complete withdrawal of Turkish occupation troops from the island.”

“Unfortunately, we see from Turkey continued intransigence and unacceptable aggression on land and in maritime zones of Cyprus,” he stated.