Border Police officer lightly injured after settlers stone his jeep

Three police vehicles were damaged and an officer was injured when settler extremists threw stones at his jeep to protest the demolition of a tent near Yitzhar.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 12, 2021 03:19
An illegal settlement built by Israeli settlers near the near the Yitzhar settlement in the Samaria region. (photo credit: BORDER POLICE SPOKESPERSON)
An illegal settlement built by Israeli settlers near the near the Yitzhar settlement in the Samaria region.
(photo credit: BORDER POLICE SPOKESPERSON)
A Border Police officer was lightly injured late Monday after settler extremists threw stones at his jeep to protest the demolition by security forces of a tent near the Yitzhar settlement.
Three police vehicles in total were damaged as Border Police and the group of settler extremists clashed during the evacuation of the tent, which was illegally situated in a closed military zone.
As Border Police left the scene, a number of the Jewish extremists threw rocks and paint bombs at the vehicle, which shattered a window.
A Border Police officer was lightly injured after settler extremists threw stones at his jeep to protest the demolition by security forces of a tent near the Yitzhar settlement. (credit: BORDER POLICE) A Border Police officer was lightly injured after settler extremists threw stones at his jeep to protest the demolition by security forces of a tent near the Yitzhar settlement. (credit: BORDER POLICE)
The Border Police officer was injured from the flying glass and was treated at the scene. 
Metal spikes were also placed on the road in an attempt to further harm the vehicles, the Border Police said. 
Officers used riot dispersal means to quell the violence, said police. 
Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and IDF Chief-of-Staff Aviv Kohavi condemned the attack on the Border Police.
"Violence against [security forces] is a criminal act which requires a quick and vigorous extraction of justice," Kochavi said.
Bar-Lev said there was no difference between "militias of Jewish hooligans attacking and wounding" Border Police officers in Yitzhar and the Arabs who assault police in Kafr Qassem.
In both cases governance was abandoned to "criminal fringe elements," Bar Lev said.
In Yitzhar settlers "think they are allowed to challenge the governance of the State of Israel and raise a hand against those in uniform," said Bar Lev. Those settlers must be treated with "uncompromising determination," he added.
Settlers and security forces have a history of such clashes in the area of Yitzhar.
This particular incident, however, comes as tensions are particularly high in the West Bank.
Last month Jewish extremists, presumed to be settlers, attacked the Palestinian village Khirbat al-Mufaqarah, throwing stones at their homes and injuring a three-year old boy.


