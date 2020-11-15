Can US return to Iran Deal? Iran is not so sure

Iran has been having an internal debate about the best way to approach president-elect Joe Biden.On the one hand the regime does want the US to end sanctions. This could mean a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 Iran Deal. However, Iran also thinks it is in a stronger position today and that there is little reason for it to abide by the deal anyway because it thinks it has largely defeated the US. nuclear program and for links to “supporting terrorism.” These “re-sanctioning” of institutions has made it difficult for Iran. The oil sector has also been targeted. This means if the Biden administration returns to the 2015 deal but doesn’t lift the other sanctions, it is just a “symbolic” return, Iran says. “We cannot even sell oil,” the article notes.The article references key Biden advisors such as Antony Blinken.Iran does not believe that all the sanctions will be lifted quickly. That means the US will face obstacles returning to the period of 2015 and the UN resolution that enshrines the Iran deal.“Given the issue of the other sanctions, it is almost impossible for Biden to return to the Iran deal and we should not rely on this.”Iran’s media today included an article about the Iran deal. According to the article by Fars News, Iran has been under at least 60 different sanctions put in place by the Trump administration. Iran says many of these sanctions are overlapping, noting that one went after the central bank for is links to the
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}In short, Iran does not trust the US and does not think that all that has been done in the last several years can be reversed easily. This means that Iran is planning for a future in 2021 where it will still be under sanctions siege.Some in Iran suggested moving closer to China while others are hoping arms sales can bolster the country. Either way what is clear is that Iran is treading carefully and considering the implications of another year of privation.