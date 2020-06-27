The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Coronavirus pandemic may change Gulf aviation-hub business model

Analysts say aviation firms will be affected in many ways, including in their plans for development and diversification.

By TARA KAVALER/THE MEDIA LINE  
JUNE 27, 2020 13:30
People watch as aircrafts perform during an airshow at Saudi Aviation Forum at Thumamah airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 11, 2018. (photo credit: FAISAL AL NASSER/ REUTERS)
People watch as aircrafts perform during an airshow at Saudi Aviation Forum at Thumamah airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 11, 2018.
(photo credit: FAISAL AL NASSER/ REUTERS)
Airlines everywhere are reeling from the impacts of COVID-19 and the Middle East carriers are no exception.
Bloomberg reports that the UAE-based Emirates airline is considering reducing its workforce by 30,000 – a 30% cut. The Israeli government bailout deal with El Al would lay off approximately 2,100 employees, about 33% of its workforce. Around 1,500 Kuwait Airways employees, a quarter of the company’s international workforce, will be cut.
Gulf countries that turned their airports into hubs for connecting flights to other parts of the world and expanded their air carriers to serve those routes may see costly changes in a post-pandemic aviation industry.
“The business model of all the major Gulf carriers is based on the region’s strategic position … and this faces serious challenges in a post-COVID 19 landscape, where passengers are likely to opt for more point-to-point flying and avoid hubs such as Doha, Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” Aaron Woolner, senior reporter at Airline Economics, told The Media Line.
In Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital, the government has spent about $2.94 billion so far on a new terminal while airport expansion in Dubai is expected to cost $36 billion. In Qatar, the cost of enlarging Doha’s Hamad International Airport is unknown, but in two years, it will be able to accommodate 53 million passengers a year. In 2018, the airport hosted 34.5 million travelers. 
“The shift into aviation investment by GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] states is part of a long-term strategy to move their domestic economies away from reliance on hydrocarbons,” Woolner said.
Andrew Dahdahl, assistant professor of commercial law at Qatar University’s law college, says government plans will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The decline in the airline industry will slow down those diversification efforts, but they will not stop.”
The pain in the aviation industry is radiating outward to other sectors.
Annie O., a Middle East aviation expert who declined to use her last name because of contractual obligations with her employer, told The Media Line: “The impact of COVID-19 has far-reaching consequences on not just the airline industry but also on the broader tourism and retail sectors due to a reduction in the inflow of tourists and social distancing measures enacted by government authorities.”
“It is envisaged that this will impact hotel developers and operators, retail malls and wholesalers, retail workers – mainly due to a reduction in revenue and the need to implement required safety measures,” she said.  
The Emirati and Qatari governments’ investments in these fields highlight the importance of the airline industry to these countries’ economies.
“The aviation industry slowdown will not go unnoticed in the economies of the UAE and Qatar, where the air-transport sector accounts for a sizeable segment of gross domestic product,” Robert Mogielnicki, a resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told The Media Line.
“Dubai is particularly reliant on its air-transport sector as a primary contributor to the emirate’s gross domestic product,” he said, adding: “The aviation industry plays an outsized role in employment generation in both countries. Hundreds of thousands of jobs are at risk as a result of forecasted slumps in demand.”
In Doha, Qatar Airways is one of the country’s main employers, Dahdahl said.
“Whilst there have not been massive job cuts at Qatar Airways, austerity is on the horizon,” he said. One-fifth of its employees have lost their jobs.
“The pilots all have families, many of which also have kids in school, and their departure will impact the education,” he said. “The cabin crew are usually single with no kids, so a decline in their numbers will probably hit the retail and hospitality sector the most.”
Mogielnicki says that the UAE and Qatar invest heavily in their airlines and related infrastructure not only to boost the economy but also because they are a source of national pride. 
“The global brand recognition of state-owned airlines in the UAE and Qatar … provides commercial prestige for each country,” he said.
Woolner agrees.
“Etihad, for example, lost nearly $1 billion in 2019, the fourth year in a row there was red on its balance sheet.”
“It’s difficult not to conclude that investment in aviation by GCC governments hasn’t entirely been done on an economic basis,” Woolner added.
Dahdahl said that the coronavirus depression in the airline industry and related sectors is not the worst blow absorbed by these countries’ economies, particularly in Doha’s.
“The broader economic downturn and decline in demand for energy resources globally is the more impactful factor,” he said. “The extent to which the airline-industry downturn plays into that broader story will reveal how Qatar’s balance sheet will fare in the medium- to long-term,” he said. 
Anne O. said she believes that COVID-19’s damage to aviation and related sectors will not be long-lasting.
“It is expected that the effects will not linger for too long, as Qatar prepares for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 World Aquatics Championship and market participants adjust to either online retailing or change preferences to home deliveries, etc.,” she said. 
Andrew O’Connor, vice president of portfolio management at SITA Industries, a company that specializes in air transport communications and information technology, said that technology will help airlines adjust to the new normal of social distancing, hygiene and health checks.
“We see technology as vital in helping airlines and airports to be compliant with new and fast-changing regulations and to restore passenger’s confidence in flying,” he told The Media Line. “New preventive measures aimed at limiting risk in the airport and on board will require a new approach to passenger management.”
These include adding temperature checks in places such as check-in kiosks and having passengers use their own personal phones to avoid touching common surfaces and for dropping off bags.
Despite the downturn in the industry, Anne O. says investments in airport infrastructure are still wise in airports like Doha’s. 
“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport witnessed a 12.4% increase in annual passenger traffic in 2019 from 2018. The 2019 result was quite impressive if one considers that the Saudi-led blockade [of Qatar] over 2017-2018 could have made things worse,” she said. The boycott was due to concerns over Qatar’s ties with Iran.
Dahdahl agreed with Annie O.
“The expansion of the airport is a multigenerational investment,” he said.
“The design and build alone will be a significant infrastructure project that will help the economy,” he noted. “Other countries have their mega-infrastructure stimulus plans. This can be Qatar’s version.”

For more articles visit themedialine.org


Tags Israel Middle East aviation Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Gulf States
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus sparked a new wave of antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by