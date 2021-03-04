Could Iran really be linked to 'eco-terrorism' against Israel? - Analysis

The story of the ship that allegedly caused the spill is convoluted, like many things at sea involving shipping. This is because ownership of ships is often murky and involves shell companies and ships registered in one place flying the flag of a different place and owned by a third party and captained by people from a fourth nation. This is especially true of ships doing illicit activity linked to countries like Iran.

Israel says that the ship is the Libyan-owned Emerald tanker. “The investigation team formulated the following situation: The Emerald is old, about 19 years old, and cannot therefore be received at European or US ports. It was carrying 112,000 tons of crude oil. The oil spill occurred between February 1st and 2nd, within dozens of kilometers of the Israeli coastline, in Israel's economic waters,” the Ministry says.

Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said that “this is a crude oil tanker called Emerald, owned and operated by a Libyan company. It was illegally carrying cargo from Iran to Syria. The ship was flying Panama's flag. Iran is waging terrorism not only by trying to arm itself with nuclear weapons or trying to establish a basis near our borders. Iran is waging terrorism by harming the environment. Our battle on behalf of nature and animals must be a cross-border one. Together, we will bring to justice those responsible for the environmental terrorism, those who committed this crime against humanity. We will continue to rehabilitate the damaged beaches and the animals that were harmed. Together, we will win, and we'll remove the pollution from our country's shores."

The ship was allegedly going from Iran to Syria where it was smuggling crude oil, Israel claims. Ships trying to get to Syria from Iran in the past have been interdicted so the transit can be illicit. It also turned off its automatic identification system, a kind of transponder. This is also common in the shadow world of ships doing illicit business. According to the reports the ship came within tens of kilometers of Israel’s shores within the exclusive economic zone. It spilled on February 1 and 2. It then went to Syria. It took two weeks for the tar oil to get to Israel’s shores. Gamliel accused Iran of not just terrorizing Israel with nuclear enrichment but also harming nature.

Could a ship purposely dump containers of crude oil to harm Israel’s environment? Could countries begin to use environmental terror? It is not out of the realm of possibility. In the past Israel has had friction with Syria over water issues and even fishing and the Jordan River, in the early years of the state. Disputes over a dam in Ethiopia have also led to a war of words in northeast Africa.

However, the ability of a ship to purposely dump oil so that, two weeks later, it harms a country’s coastline appears very complex. That would require study of the currents off the coast and knowledge of where objects are likely to end up if dumped at a certain place at a certain time. It would also appear to involve a complex operation. It leads to further questions about why such activity wasn’t judged to be suspicious when it was happening, rather than almost a month later.

The chance that Iran would risk damaging the coastline of Gaza or its Hezbollah friends in Lebanon, who all share a coastline with Israel, would appear to be a major risk for Tehran. However recent incidents, such as a reported cyberattack by Iran in 2020, could point to Iran using every asymmetric means at its disposal.