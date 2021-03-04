The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Could Iran really be linked to 'eco-terrorism' against Israel? - Analysis

The ability of a ship to purposely dump oil so that, two weeks later, it harms a country’s coastline appears very complex.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 4, 2021 06:38
An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006. (photo credit: MORTEZA NIKOUBAZI/ REUTERS)
An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
(photo credit: MORTEZA NIKOUBAZI/ REUTERS)
A shocking revelation by Israel’s Environmental Protection Minister on Wednesday that a ship dumped containers of crude oil off the coast, causing one of the country’s worst environmental disasters, is making waves. This is because Environment Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said that Iran was linked to the environmental harm.  
The story of the ship that allegedly caused the spill is convoluted, like many things at sea involving shipping. This is because ownership of ships is often murky and involves shell companies and ships registered in one place flying the flag of a different place and owned by a third party and captained by people from a fourth nation. This is especially true of ships doing illicit activity linked to countries like Iran. 
Israel says that the ship is the Libyan-owned Emerald tanker. “The investigation team formulated the following situation: The Emerald is old, about 19 years old, and cannot therefore be received at European or US ports. It was carrying 112,000 tons of crude oil. The oil spill occurred between February 1st and 2nd, within dozens of kilometers of the Israeli coastline, in Israel's economic waters,” the Ministry says.  
Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said that “this is a crude oil tanker called Emerald, owned and operated by a Libyan company. It was illegally carrying cargo from Iran to Syria. The ship was flying Panama's flag. Iran is waging terrorism not only by trying to arm itself with nuclear weapons or trying to establish a basis near our borders. Iran is waging terrorism by harming the environment. Our battle on behalf of nature and animals must be a cross-border one. Together, we will bring to justice those responsible for the environmental terrorism, those who committed this crime against humanity. We will continue to rehabilitate the damaged beaches and the animals that were harmed. Together, we will win, and we'll remove the pollution from our country's shores." 
The ship was allegedly going from Iran to Syria where it was smuggling crude oil, Israel claims. Ships trying to get to Syria from Iran in the past have been interdicted so the transit can be illicit. It also turned off its automatic identification system, a kind of transponder. This is also common in the shadow world of ships doing illicit business. According to the reports the ship came within tens of kilometers of Israel’s shores within the exclusive economic zone. It spilled on February 1 and 2. It then went to Syria. It took two weeks for the tar oil to get to Israel’s shores. Gamliel accused Iran of not just terrorizing Israel with nuclear enrichment but also harming nature.
Could a ship purposely dump containers of crude oil to harm Israel’s environment? Could countries begin to use environmental terror? It is not out of the realm of possibility. In the past Israel has had friction with Syria over water issues and even fishing and the Jordan River, in the early years of the state. Disputes over a dam in Ethiopia have also led to a war of words in northeast Africa. 
However, the ability of a ship to purposely dump oil so that, two weeks later, it harms a country’s coastline appears very complex. That would require study of the currents off the coast and knowledge of where objects are likely to end up if dumped at a certain place at a certain time. It would also appear to involve a complex operation. It leads to further questions about why such activity wasn’t judged to be suspicious when it was happening, rather than almost a month later.
The chance that Iran would risk damaging the coastline of Gaza or its Hezbollah friends in Lebanon, who all share a coastline with Israel, would appear to be a major risk for Tehran. However recent incidents, such as a reported cyberattack by Iran in 2020, could point to Iran using every asymmetric means at its disposal.  


Tags Iran Libya Syria environment ecology oil
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UTJ must apologize for deplorable attack ad on Reform Jews

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

Israelis, Palestinians need a reset in relations - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Efraim Inbar

Is Israel on collision course with Biden administration? - opinion

 By EFRAIM INBAR
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.
5

55 years after execution in Syria, Israeli spy Eli Cohen makes headlines

Stamp issued in honor of Eli Cohen 370

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by