Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman, three killed, flights delayed

The storm's center was expected to hit land during the late afternoon and evening, bringing very high winds and heavy rainfall, but the outer bands of the system were already being felt.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 3, 2021 18:01
Strong waves hit the shore as Cyclone Shaheen makes landfall in Muscat Oman, October 2, 2021. (photo credit: SULTAN AL HASANI/REUTERS)
Strong waves hit the shore as Cyclone Shaheen makes landfall in Muscat Oman, October 2, 2021.
(photo credit: SULTAN AL HASANI/REUTERS)
The center of Tropical Cyclone Shaheen hit land in Oman on Sunday having already killed at least three people, and authorities urged residents to evacuate coastal areas and delayed flights to and from the capital, Muscat.
A child who had been swept away by water was found dead, the state news agency said, and another person was missing. Two Asian workers were killed when a hill collapsed on their housing area in an industrial zone as a result of the cyclone, the state news agency reported.
Part of the eyewall of the storm, where the most severe weather occurs, had entered Al Batinah South governorate, the state news agency said.
Parking of Al Qurum Complex is flooded as Cyclone Shaheen makes the landfall Muscat Oman, October 3, 2021. (credit: OMAN NEWS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Parking of Al Qurum Complex is flooded as Cyclone Shaheen makes the landfall Muscat Oman, October 3, 2021. (credit: OMAN NEWS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The national emergency committee said the power supply would be cut in al-Qurm, east of the capital, to avoid accidents. More than 2,700 people were put up in emergency shelters.
Most of the oil-exporting country's five million people live in and around Muscat. Roads in the capital would be open only to vehicles on emergency and humanitarian journeys until the storm dies down, authorities said.
In the United Arab Emirates, authorities said precautionary measures were being taken. Police officials were moving to ensure safety by conducting security patrols near beaches and valleys where torrential rains were expected.


