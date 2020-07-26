The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
8 pro-Iranian militants killed in alleged Israeli airstrikes last week

The death toll is expected to continue to rise due to a number of injured people, including some in serious condition.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 26, 2020 03:43
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019 (photo credit: STR / AFP)
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019
(photo credit: STR / AFP)
Eight pro-Iranian militants of non-Syrian nationalities have died so far as a result of alleged Israeli airstrikes that targeted weapons warehouses in and near Damascus last week, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).
One of those killed was a terrorist from the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist movement. The death toll is expected to continue to rise due to a number of injured people, including some in serious condition, according to SOHR.
A military source told Syria’s state news agency SANA on Monday night that seven Syrian soldiers were injured in the strikes. According to SOHR, the soldiers are from the Syrian Air Force’s Air Defense Force and two of the soldiers are in serious condition.
Syrian air defense systems were activated on Monday evening after Israeli aircraft launched missiles towards sites south of Damascus from over the Majdal Shams area of the Golan Heights, according to SANA.
Syrian air defenses responded to Israeli missiles in As-Suwayda, Izraa and Quneitra in southern Syria as well, according to SOHR.
Tensions have risen along Israel's northern border in the past week, amid concerns that Hezbollah will carry out an attack against Israel in response to the death of the Hezbollah terrorist.
On Friday night, IAF attack helicopters struck several Syrian Arab Army targets, including observation posts and intelligence facilities in bases near the town of Quientra. According to Syrian state media, two military personnel were wounded in the strikes. SOHR reported that four people were injured, including two Syrian military personnel and two people who were either militants loyal to Hezbollah or soldiers in the Syrian military who were not Syrian nationals.
Anna Ahronheim and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


