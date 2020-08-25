Defense Minister Gantz speaks with UAE counterpart Al Bawardi

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with his counterpart in the UAE Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bawardi on Monday, discussing security cooperation between them for the first time since the two countries agreed to normalize ties."Sharing important security interests and cooperation will strengthen the stability of the region,” Gantz said.normalization agreement that would establish, among other things, the security ties between the countries. They also discussed possible channels of cooperation between the two defense establishments and their intention to establish “close, continuous and fruitful working relations,” read a statement released by Israel’s Defense Ministry.Ganz told Al Bawardi that he expects to meet him in Israel or in the Emirates “as soon as possible,” the statement added.The two have agreed to maintain open communication channels between them and through the professional echelons as well as establish solid bilateral relations.According to the WAM Emirates news agency, the two ministers expressed their conviction that the normalization deal “will enhance the chances of peace and stability in the region as it represents a positive step in this direction.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });While it marks the first official time that an Israeli defense minister has spoken to his Emirati counterpart, Israel has reportedly been signing defense deals worth billions of dollars with the Gulf Country.WAM also reported that Israel’s Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen also visited the UAE last week and met with the country’s national security advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss “cooperation in the fields of security.”On Thursday Israel’s Kan News reported that the two countries signed a memorandum regarding cooperation on internal security as part of the deal after Israel's Public Security Minister Amir Ohana spoke to his Emirati counterpart Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan regarding the agreement.Speaking by phone, the two ministers discussed the need to promote the