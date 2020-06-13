The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Egyptian women arrested, threatened for TikTok posts

Mowada al-Adham and Haneen Hossam were charged with acting against Egyptian morality.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 13, 2020 21:29
FILE PHOTO: A person holds a smartphone with Tik Tok logo displayed in this picture illustration taken November 7, 2019. Picture taken November 7, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
FILE PHOTO: A person holds a smartphone with Tik Tok logo displayed in this picture illustration taken November 7, 2019. Picture taken November 7, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Two Egyptian women with large social media followings, Mowada al-Adham and Haneen Hossam, were arrested in April and May, respectively, for “spreading pornographic content online” after they used the social media platform TikTok to share videos of themselves dancing while fully clothed, N12 reported on Saturday.  
 

Hossam, who usually wears a head covering and is a university student, has over 700,000 followers on Instagram. She was charged when she told her audience it is possible to make money on TikTok, which is true as companies might pay influencers to try products in hopes of increasing sales. She was allowed to pay bail and leave prison, but her court case is moving forward.   
 
 
Adham became famous for her satirical clips that show her dancing. Due to her more western clothes, she is still in prison and was charged with offending the values of the Egyptian family, The Guardian reported.  
 
The arrests caused a wave of hateful comments on the two women’s social media accounts, including one saying that “ISIS should murder you” directed at Adham.  
  
  


Tags Egypt crime social media arrest TikTok
