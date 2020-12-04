The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Trump, Sisi discuss Middle East peace on Thursday night call - report

By SARAH CHEMLA  
DECEMBER 4, 2020 11:49
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Egypt might become a major actor to further stabilization in the Middle East alongside the United States, according to US President Donald Trump, as reported by Egyptian media.
In a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Thursday, Trump commended the fruitful partnership and constructive cooperation between Egypt and the US, Egypt Today reported.
Trump also praised the mutual understanding between the two countries on enhancing security and stability in the Middle East.
The Egyptian President is looking to host a summit that will bring together Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss peace between the two sides, Russia Today reported, citing Israeli sources.
On Monday, deputy leader of Palestine's Fatah movement, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, said a committee that includes Palestinian, Jordanian and Egyptian officials has been formed to coordinate holding the conference, which the Palestinian public reportedly called for, a separate report by the Middle East Monitor said.
The sources added that Netanyahu was seeking "to send positive signals to the new American administration", just one month after Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States, succeeding Trump whose relations with Egypt were excellent. 
In the wake of the normalization agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, backed by the Trump Administration, focusing mostly on the economy, Jerusalem is beginning to also work on strengthening economic relations with Egypt.
Officials from both countries are currently in talks ahead of Netanyahu’s reported upcoming visit to Cairo in the coming weeks, during which he will meet with the Egyptian president. 
In the future, a bilateral meeting is planned between the economic delegations of Israel and Egypt, where joint projects and the promotion of business relations between the two countries will be discussed.


Tags Egypt United States abdul fattah al-sisi Middle East Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan is Israel's essential, and often neglected, partner By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gantz should have known better than to trust Netanyahu - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Forgotten refugees and the proud Mizrahi heritage By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The secret to Diego Maradona's underserved glory - opinion By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Saying goodbye to Benny Gantz once the government falls - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by