Trump, Sisi discuss Middle East peace on Thursday night call - report

Egypt might become a major actor to further stabilization in the Middle East alongside the United States, according to US President Donald Trump, as reported by Egyptian media.

In a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Thursday, Trump commended the fruitful partnership and constructive cooperation between Egypt and the US, Egypt Today reported.

Trump also praised the mutual understanding between the two countries on enhancing security and stability in the Middle East.

The Egyptian President is looking to host a summit that will bring together Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss peace between the two sides, Russia Today reported, citing Israeli sources.

On Monday, deputy leader of Palestine's Fatah movement, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, said a committee that includes Palestinian, Jordanian and Egyptian officials has been formed to coordinate holding the conference, which the Palestinian public reportedly called for, a separate report by the Middle East Monitor said.

The sources added that Netanyahu was seeking "to send positive signals to the new American administration", just one month after Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States, succeeding Trump whose relations with Egypt were excellent.

In the wake of the normalization agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, backed by the Trump Administration, focusing mostly on the economy, Jerusalem is beginning to also work on strengthening economic relations with Egypt.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Officials from both countries are currently in talks ahead of Netanyahu’s reported upcoming visit to Cairo in the coming weeks, during which he will meet with the Egyptian president.