Emiratis unperturbed by fatwa banning them from prayers on Temple Mount

DUBAI – Emirati worshipers remain defiant in the face of a fatwa banning them from praying in the al-Aqsa mosque, claiming it is their religious right to do so. The fatwa, issued by the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, was issued after the August announcement of normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel under the Abraham Accords. It has been met with criticism from religious leaders in the region including Dr. Abbas Shuman, a member of Al-Azhar's Committee of Senior Scholars in Egypt, who rejected the fatwa as un-Islamic. He told the UAE news agency WAM: "To the best of my knowledge, our Islamic history has not witnessed any fatwa by the righteous forefathers and their descendants banning any Muslim from praying in any mosque around the world.” Flags of Israel and the United Arab Emirates were burnt by Palestinians across the territories in the wake of the announcement on August 13, including the burning of images of the UAE’s de facto ruler, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, on the Temple Mount. A recent Emirati delegation was verbally abused and threatened while visiting the mosque, but Emirati Lubna Khawaja, one of the founders of the UAE-Israel Youth Forum, remains defiant. “I’m not afraid. It’s our right as Muslims to experience this,” she said. Palestinians and sympathizers across the Arab world have seen the accords as a betrayal by the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan, which most recently signed a normalization deal with Israel, arguing that the chances of establishing a Palestinian state that includes east Jerusalem, are weakening further. However, Emirati public policy expert, Majid al-Sarrah, said this was never the case, with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zayed making it clear from the outset that the desire for a two-state solution was at the heart of any negotiations. “Banning Emiratis from al-Aqsa mosque is completely irresponsible,” he said of the holy site, held under the custodianship of the King of Jordan.
"Nobody should make such a fatwa. We consider mosques houses of God, so nobody is banned from such a place. It's not appropriate to do such a thing and many people have denied this so it goes completely against peace." But the anti-Gulf sentiment would be a major economic blow to the city which is already suffering badly amidst the global pandemic. Thani al-Shirawi, an Emirati businessman, said Arab east Jerusalem will benefit greatly from the religious tourism to come from normalization with the UAE and Bahrain in particular, and other nations which may yet follow, in the likes of hotels, restaurants and retail. He, however, remains unafraid. "To be honest, I don't mind being abused if I get to pray at al-Aqsa," he said. "The Palestinians will have to get used to this fact, and just like the Turkish Muslims pray there, we will be able to as well."The fatwa, he said, is more political than religious, making it groundless to the many Muslims eager to go. "There really are no grounds for this. We are allowed to pray there," he added. The UAE has a large Palestinian population, many of the teachers in government schools from Palestine. "We grew up alongside the Palestinians and they are like brothers to us," said Shirawi. "We share a great respect." However, there are many Emiratis who will boycott the holy site until assurances are made for the safety of Emiratis visiting Islam's third holiest site. "I'd love to see al-Aqsa but I'm not going to go if there aren't enough security measures," he said. "I'm hesitant because I don't know how it is. We need to see what guarantees are in place to avoid being in a vulnerable position like the Emirati delegation were in recently."He is however, excited to visit Israel, where he already has many friends eagerly awaiting his arrival. "If I'm going to go to Jerusalem, I'm more interested in the historical city itself, and to travel around, to see Tel Aviv, Haifa."