Etihad reschedules first TLV flight for April 6

The second-largest flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates said it will offer twice-weekly service on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The route between the two cities was originally scheduled to start March 28, but was delayed. Israel has strictly limited travel in and out of Ben Gurion Airport since mid-January due to fears of the spread of coronavirus and possible mutations.

Flying to, from, and via Abu Dhabi is supported by the airline’s fully redesigned sanitization and safety program, Etihad Wellness, to ensure the highest standards of hygiene at every stage of the customer journey, the company said. All passengers traveling with Etihad will also receive complimentary COVID-19 insurance, which was recently extended until 30 September 2021.

The launch of the new route is part of the fruit of the normalization agreement between the UAE and Israel that has seen the burgeoning of security, trade and political ties, including the opening of travel. Several airlines already offer flights to Dubai, the largest city in the UAE, which is about a 90-minute drive from Abu Dhabi.

Emirates, the largest Emirati airline , was also expected to commence flights to Tel Aviv in February before the airport closures began. At the moment, there are no direct flights allowed between Israel and the UAE.

In October, Etihad launched a new Hebrew-language website for Israeli customers seeking to visit the country. That month, the airline landed its first plane in Israel with a special flight bringing a travel trade mission of tourism industry leaders, corporate decision-makers, travel agents, cargo agents and media representatives.

Wizz Air was also expected to launch its first direct flight to Abu Dhabi in February through its new Emirati subsidiary.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}