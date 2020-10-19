First Etihad passenger plane lands in Israel

The first Etihad Airways commercial flight arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport early Monday morning.As a travel trade mission, the flight will bring a group of tourism industry leaders, key corporate decision-makers, travel agents, and cargo agents, along with media to experience Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE, at the invitation of Etihad Airways and representatives of Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry.announced an agreement between the two countries that will allow commercial flights. It was said that in the first stage, there will be some 28 weekly flights between the two countries.This is the latest development in the growing cooperation between the two nations following the establishment of diplomatic ties, and the signing of the Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel in Washington D.C. on September 15. It also follows Israeli national airline El Al’s first symbolic commercial flight between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi on August 31.His Excellency Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, said: "Today’s flight is a historic opportunity for the development of strong partnerships here in the UAE, and in Israel, and Etihad as the national airline, is delighted to be leading the way. “We are just starting to explore the long-term potential of these newly forged relationships, which will be sure to greatly benefit the economies of both nations, particularly in the areas of trade and tourism, and ultimately the people who call this diverse and wonderful region home.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Last week Etihad Airways launched a website in Hebrew, aiming to attract Israeli customers.The aircraft is a Boeing 787 ׳Greenliner׳ which is considered an environmentally friendly airplane. This comes ahead of launching a regular flying route between Israel and the UAE. On Sunday, the Israeli Transportation Ministry and the Emirati Transportation Ministry