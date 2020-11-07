The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Facebook takes down Iranian accounts supporting anti-Netanyahu protests

"Even if the Left's protests switch their black flags to pink flags, they will not be able to blur the fact that they are supported by one of the darkest regimes in the world."

By TAMAR BEERI  
NOVEMBER 7, 2020 10:19
Facebook symbol
Some 12 Facebook accounts, two pages and 307 Instagram accounts were taken down by the social media giant for foreign interference originated in Iran, targeting the protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel and against the regime in Iraq.
The users created fake personas who claimed to be in Israel and Iraq, according to Facebook, and would post comedic images and additional content in both Hebrew and Arabic, referring to the governmental opposition-related current events in either country.
"Iran, which is working to destroy Israel in an attempt to acquire nuclear weapons and arm the enemies around us, is investing in efforts to overthrow Prime Minister Netanyahu because it knows that Netanyahu has been standing as a wall in form against these attempts for years," the Likud said in a response statement following the announcement.
"Even if the Left's protests switch their black flags to pink flags, they will not be able to blur the fact that they are supported by one of the darkest regimes in the world and they have a mutual goal: to take down Prime Minister Netanyahu," the statement concluded. "We will not let Iran win."
"After the Likud claimed that we were aliens and anarchists, now Netanyahu claims that we are Iran's emissaries," the Black Flags Movement responded. "There has never been in the State of Israel a prime minister who hated and incited so much against the citizens of the state."
The movement then called on citizens of the state to come out in great numbers to anti-Netanyahu protests.
The Crime Minister organization, another one of the protesting groups that attends the anti-Netanyahu protests on Balfour Street in Jerusalem weekly, sarcastically responded, "We admit that Iran does secretly encourage us to get stuck in traffic, look for parking close to Sara [Netanyahu], risk getting high fines, in addition to the mental anguish caused to us from the confiscation of our drums and pots in the Balfour complex."
They added at the end, "P.S., Studying Persian wasn't easy for us." They then asked for a recommended Persian font to use on posters ahead of Saturday evening's protests.
Later, the organization listed a handful of common terms used at the protests such as "bribery" and "fraud" translated to Arabic.
The accounts spoken of were tracked back to a Tehran-based IT company which ran accounts with approximately 10,000 followers.


