The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Meet the Israeli female soldiers operating drones along the Lebanese border

IDF maintains that such operations, which Lebanon regularly complains about, are necessary to track Hezbollah’s hostile activities.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 15:19

Updated: NOVEMBER 14, 2021 15:43
IDF combat soldiers are seen operating a drone (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF combat soldiers are seen operating a drone
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
It’s been almost a year since female combat intelligence soldiers were first deployed to the border with Lebanon, tasked with collecting real-time intelligence with drones for troops on the ground.
The decision to deploy an all-female unit specializing in drone operations was a game-changer for the sector, as troops from the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps’ 869th “Shachaf” has been able to close the circle against threats across the border within minutes.
Operating new technologies in a tense and complicated environment, the 11 female soldiers who are divided into two teams, document and photograph the area. 
Lebanon regularly complains about Israeli surveillance drones invading its airspace, but the IDF maintains that such operations are necessary to track Hezbollah’s hostile activities.
An IDF combat soldier operating a drone (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) An IDF combat soldier operating a drone (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Lt. Meitar Kadosh, commander of the drone squadron in the combat intelligence in the 869th battalion, said that her soldiers are the first women to serve in a combat position on the Lebanese border.
“Combat intelligence began with women along the Egyptian border and then the military realized that it should be on other borders as well,” she said. “There is no difference between men and women in their abilities and the IDF understood that.”
“We have operational missions in the sector every day. Sometimes they are incidents that are published and sometimes not. Our drones play a big part by giving an operational picture for troops,” she said.
“My troops are guarding Israeli skies,” Kadosh said.
Sergeant Dana Colvin, a combat intelligence soldier and drone operator was one of the first soldiers to join the unit and trained in Tzehlim before being deployed to the Lebanese border.
“When we first got to here, it was relatively new and most missions weren’t in-depth,” she said. “People weren’t sure where to use us best but as time went on we got more missions that were useful for the sector and we also got new drones with better capabilities.”
A year later not only have they received new platforms, but they also figured out what techniques are best and bring about more successful missions.
“We’ve played around with what we have, lots of trial and error. We see what kind of techniques are more successful and we keep trying to improve them. We know that we have to be patient because not everything is going to work the first time around.”
Colvin, who is from California,  wanted to serve in a combat intelligence position but didn’t know of this position when she drafted into the IDF.
“I thought to myself, if I’m already leaving my country I might as well do something that would be totally different and worth it,” she said.
The drone remote control being used by IDF combat soldiers (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) The drone remote control being used by IDF combat soldiers (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel and Lebanon are officially still at war and though the border with Lebanon is relatively quiet, there have been six instances of rocket fire since May.
The drones flown by Kadosh’s troops are “fast, small and effective” and played a significant role during all instances of rocket fire that have taken place since May.
In August three rockets were fired by Palestinian militants towards the northern city of Kiryat Shemona. While there was no damage or injuries, at least one rocket hit an open field, causing a large fire. Colvin’s team was ordered to fly their drones to get a clear picture of the fire and surrounding area as troops on the ground and firefighters brought the fire under control.
“We definitely felt the May conflict up here, but it’s kind of like a wave; sometimes stronger sometimes weaker,” Colvin said adding that “on the day-to-day level, we are busy. We can tell if it’s been more active on the other side or not with the number of missions that we have.”
Colvin and her fellow soldiers fly small, off-the-shelf civilian DJI drones and others that are used for reconnaissance missions.  Costing some several thousand shekel each, these once expensive tools are now extremely affordable for the military which has thousands of drones now operating along its borders.
“The IDF is really increasing in the world of technology,” Kadosh said. “Drones weren’t used in the past like they are today.”
Nevertheless, these drones have crashed in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip several times in recent years.
And though Colvin’s never lost a drone, a friend on her team lost one six months ago.
“It’s not usually something that we can control, but sometimes there are GPS blockers in the area and misunderstandings between units.”
While drones crash in enemy territory, the IDF says that there is no risk of secret technology or classified intelligence being revealed. 


Tags Israel IDF Lebanon IDF Women drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Ben & Jerry's: Kashrut made political - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Adam Milstein

Abandoning Israel is like abandoning democracy - opinion

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by