For Palestinians, Trump’s exit marks end of a ‘nightmare’

Palestinians are hoping that the Biden administration would reverse some of the decisions taken by the Trump administration.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JANUARY 19, 2021 17:36
US President Donald Trump gestures while boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for campaign travel to Iowa at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, October 14, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
US President Donald Trump gestures while boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for campaign travel to Iowa at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, October 14, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
On the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Palestinian officials said on Tuesday that they were looking forward to working with the new US administration.
The officials expressed joy over the end of the era of President Donald Trump, whose administration they had boycotted since December 2017.
For the Palestinians, the real problem was not Trump himself, but his senior “Zionist” advisers, including US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and US presidential adviser Jared Kushner.
The Palestinians believe that Friedman and Kushner were responsible for the Trump administration’s “blind bias” in favor of Israel and that’s why they are also happy to see the two gone.
“It’s time to turn the page with the US,” one official told The Jerusalem Post. “The past four years were a nightmare for the Palestinians. The Trump administration was one of the most hostile governments toward the Palestinians.”
According to the official, the Palestinians are hoping that the Biden administration would reverse some of the decisions taken by the Trump administration.
“We have already received assurances that the Biden administration intends to reopen the PLO diplomatic mission in Washington, DC and resume financial aid to the Palestinians and the United Nations Work and Relief Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA),” the official said. “This would be a good start.”
The Palestinian Authority, however, is aware that the Biden administration would not be able to rescind other decisions, at least not in the near future, such as US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
“What is important for us is that we will see a more balanced and rational policy from Washington toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” another Palestinian official told the Post. “Unlike Trump, the Biden administration will revive the two-state solution and oppose settlement construction in east Jerusalem and the West Bank.”
The Palestinians are also confident that the Biden administration would abandon Trump’s plan for Mideast peace, known as the ‘Deal of the Century,’ and prevent Israel from carrying out any plan to apply Israeli sovereignty to portions of the West Bank. The Palestinian leadership had denounced Trump’s plan as a conspiracy aiming to “liquidate the Palestinian cause and national rights.”
Although some Palestinians have warned against pinning high hopes on the Biden administration, others claim that the PA leadership has in the past two months received “encouraging messages” from the president-elect’s associates.
PA President Mahmoud Abbas, for his part, is said to be excited about renewing his contacts with Washington. A source close to Abbas said that the recent decision to call for new general elections was designed to send a message to the Biden administration that the Palestinian leadership is serious about implementing reforms and holding long overdue elections.
Abbas, the source said, is hoping that the Biden administration would endorse his plan to hold an international conference for peace in the Middle East. Abbas, in addition, is hoping that the Biden administration would exert pressure on Israel to halt all settlement activities and adhere to international resolutions pertaining to the Israeli-Arab conflict.


Tags Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority Joe Biden Israeli Palestinian Conflict Donald Trump
