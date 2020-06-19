France, Germany, UK 'accessories' to Trump, Netanyahu, Iran's Zarif says

"Behind (the) facade, E3 are accessories to (US President Donald) Trump & (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu—& in no position to counsel Iran," Zarif tweeted.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday accused France, Germany and Britain of serving Iran's arch-foes the United States and Israel by drafting a nuclear resolution against Tehran.The UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors called on Iran in the resolution earlier on Friday to stop denying the agency access to two suspected former nuclear sites and to cooperate fully with it, diplomats attending the meeting said.