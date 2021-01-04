The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gantz: ‘Events’ with Iran possible amid US administration change

Remarks add to the current assessments in the IDF, in which there is a possibility of an Iranian attack through its proxies

By UDI SHAHAM  
JANUARY 4, 2021 16:20
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz seen during a visit on the Israel-Lebanon border, Northern Israel, on November 17, 2020. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz seen during a visit on the Israel-Lebanon border, Northern Israel, on November 17, 2020.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
While the tensions are felt in the region ahead of the coming change in the White House, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that he sees a possibility of “events happening in the Iranian front.”
When asked in an interview on Ynet on Monday if there is a chance that the situation with Iran will “erupt,” Gantz responded that he thinks that “there is a chance we will see ‘events.’
“I don’t know if the situation will erupt. An eruption of the situation is a function of what will happen in these events.
“I must add that the IDF and the rest of the Israeli security forces are on alert, and are well aware of what is happening in this front.”
Gantz said that this current period of time is a sensitive one, especially due to the coming changes in the American administration.
Gantz’s remarks add to the current assessments in the IDF, in which there is a possibility of an Iranian attack through its proxies - especially in the “second circle countries” such as Yemen and Iraq.
On Saturday, an IDF senior source told The Jerusalem Post that the IDF has held discussions at the planning level and has reviewed possible scenarios of different attacks.
In mid-December, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi warned Iran and its proxies that if they try to strike at Israel or Israeli targets, they will be attacked by the IDF and pay a heavy price.
“We are hearing more and more threats against Israel coming from Iran,” he said. “If Iran and its partners... attack the State of Israel, they will [pay] a heavy price.
“I am simplifying things and describing the situation to our enemies,” he added. “Our retaliation plans are prepared, and they have been rehearsed.”
Tensions were felt earlier this week in the northern border, while Lebanon commemorated the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.
Protests and ceremonies were held adjacent to the Israel-Lebanese border on Sunday, and at the height of the events, the IDF declared Metulla a closed military zone. The restrictions in the area, which included the entrance of foreigners into town, were lifted after two hours.
Also on Sunday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech that Iran is a strong country, and that is doesn’t need the help of its proxies to carry out an attack.
“If it [Iran] will want to attack, it doesn’t need to rely on others,” he said. “It will respond in the right place and time, and however it wants.”


