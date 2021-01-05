The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gantz: Iran is igniting the region with instability

Iran recently announced that it resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility.

By UDI SHAHAM  
JANUARY 5, 2021 14:05
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz seen during a visit on the Israel-Lebanon border, Northern Israel, on November 17, 2020. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz seen during a visit on the Israel-Lebanon border, Northern Israel, on November 17, 2020.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
By its recent rhetoric and actions, Iran is continuing its efforts to destabilize the Middle East, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Tuesday.
“We know that Iran is still igniting the region with instability, choosing to increase its uranium enrichment to 20%. Iran is a global and regional challenge and we are keeping our eyes open,” Gantz said during a visit to Navy's Shayetet 13 commando unit base.
"We all need to join hands in fighting Iran, the regional terror it sponsors, and the threat of its military nuclear armament,” he said.

This move was seen as an intention of the Islamic Republic to continue its plans to develop nuclear weapons
On Monday, Gantz said that ”the entire world needs to step up the pressure, and we need to guarantee that we have all the resources we need to be fully prepared to contend with Iran across the different fronts.”
When asked in an interview if the situation with Iran could “erupt” into an actual confrontation, Gantz replied that he thinks that “there is a chance we will see ‘events,’ happening.
“I don’t know if the situation will erupt. An eruption of the situation is a function of what will happen in these events.
“I must add that the IDF and the rest of the Israeli security forces are on alert, and are well aware of what is happening in this front.”
Gantz said that this current period of time is a sensitive one, especially due to the coming changes in the American administration.
The IDF and the security establishment said that they are preparing for a possible Iranian-led attack by one of its proxies in what they call “the second circle countries,” such as Yemen and Iraq.
On Sunday, Hezbollah secretary-general said in a speech that “Iran is a strong country,” and that it does not rely on its proxies in its ability to attack.


