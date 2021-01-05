Gantz: Iran is igniting the region with instability

By its recent rhetoric and actions, Iran is continuing its efforts to destabilize the Middle East, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Tuesday.

“We know that Iran is still igniting the region with instability, choosing to increase its uranium enrichment to 20%. Iran is a global and regional challenge and we are keeping our eyes open,” Gantz said during a visit to Navy's Shayetet 13 commando unit base.

"We all need to join hands in fighting Iran, the regional terror it sponsors, and the threat of its military nuclear armament,” he said.

