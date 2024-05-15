Hamas delegation meets Nasrallah as Israel clashes grow - analysis

A Hamas delegation met Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to Iran state media IRNA. “A delegation from the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement Hamas headed by Khalil al-Hayya have met with Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and occupied Palestine,” the report said. It came as Hezbollah increased attacks on Israel on May 15, after a key Hezbollah commander was killed overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Iranian media, which has excellent connections with Hezbollah, “the talks also focused on the recent Gaza truce talks and international political policies on the issue, as well as the students’ uprising across the world against the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza,” the report said.

This shows how Hamas and Hezbollah, both backed by Iran, appear to be trying to use the October 7 attack, which Hamas led, to cause a worldwide crisis. This is part of Iran’s attempt to reshape the world and regional order after October 7. Hezbollah began its attacks on Israel on October 8, joining the Hamas war. Since then, Hezbollah has carried out thousands of attacks on Israel, and these attacks often wound or kill Israelis every week. In addition, around 50,000 Israelis remain evacuated from northern Israel.

Hamas-Hezbollah coordination in recent years

Hamas and Hezbollah have increased coordination in recent years. According to IRNA, during the current meeting, the two sides spoke about how to fulfill the goals of the October 7 war. “They also hailed the cooperation and solidarity among regional resistance groups as well as their sacrifices for the Palestinian cause,” the report said. The meeting comes as Israel-Hezbollah tensions appear to increase.

An Israeli warplane “struck and eliminated the terrorist Hussain Ibrahim Mekky in the area of Tyre, southern Lebanon. Mekky was a senior field commander in the Hezbollah terrorist organization on the southern front, who was responsible for the planning and execution of numerous terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and territory since the start of the war,” the IDF said on May 15. “As part of his role in the Hezbollah terrorist organization, Mekky was responsible for various acts of terrorism against the Israeli home front, and he previously served as the commander of Hezbollah's forces in the coastal region,” the IDF said. Hezbollah carried out attacks on Israel on May 15, targeting areas near Mount Meron.

Sirens sounded across norther Israel in Meron, Sasa, Bar'am, Jish Or HaGanuz, Kfar Hoshen – Safsufa, Kiryat Shmona, Misgav Am, Margaliot, Kfar Giladi, Tel Hai, Sasa, and other areas throughout the day. Around 60 rockets were fired, Ynet said.

Iran’s IRNA also reported the killing of the senior Hezbollah commander. Al-Mayadeen media also discussed the Hamas-Hezbollah meeting, showing how important it is to Hezbollah, Iran, and Iran’s other proxies. Coordination with Hamas is clearly part of the Iranian agenda now for the next phase of the war. Iran is watching closely what Israel is doing in Gaza. IDF forces continue to advance in Rafah and Jabalya in Gaza, despite pressure from abroad on Israel to end the Rafah operation.