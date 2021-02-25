Hamas releases 45 ‘security’ detainees ahead of vote

Hamas announced on Thursday that it has released 45 “security” detainees from its prisons in the Gaza Strip “in the context of boosting and preparing the atmosphere for holding general elections.”

The move came days after Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on Hamas to release more than 80 “political” detainees and prisoners.

Hamas denied that it was holding Palestinians for their political affiliation and factional background, saying all those incarcerated were held for security-related or criminal offenses.

The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the decision to release the detainees came after the “security agencies examined their files.”

According to the ministry, “all the cases that were dealt with are security-related and have nothing to do with political or partisan activity or expression of opinion.”

The ministry said that it would continue to carry out its “duty to maintain security stability in the Gaza Strip.”

After the release of the 45 men, most of whom are affiliated with Fatah, Hamas called on the PA to reciprocate by releasing “political detainees” held in Palestinian prisons in the West Bank.

Hamas called on the PA to halt “all forms of prosecution and harassment” of Palestinians in the West Bank. It further urged PA President Mahmoud Abbas to revoke his 2007 decree that outlawed the armed groups of Hamas, and emphasized that “The time has come to turn the page and move forward toward a true Palestinian partnership.”

Nayef Rajoub, a senior Hamas official from the Hebron area, praised the release of the detainees in the Gaza Strip as a “step in the right direction to ensure the success of the electoral process.”

Rajoub claimed that the detainees were released although they had been involved in “suspicious activities against the Palestinian resistance” groups in the Gaza Strip. He too urged the PA to immediately release all “political” detainees from its prisons and end its security crackdown on Hamas supporters in the West Bank.

Earlier this week, the PA said that it was not holding any Palestinians for political or factional reasons.

Last weekend, Abbas issued a “presidential decree” banning arrests for political affiliation or freedom of expression.

The decree called for the immediate release of Palestinians held for practicing freedom of expression, their political affiliation or any other partisan reasons. The aim is to reinforce pubic freedoms ahead of the parliamentary and presidential elections, scheduled for May 22 and July 31.