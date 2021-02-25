The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hamas releases 45 ‘security’ detainees ahead of vote

The move came days after Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on Hamas to release more than 80 “political” detainees and prisoners.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 17:14
HAMAS MEMBERS in Gaza. (photo credit: REUTERS)
HAMAS MEMBERS in Gaza.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hamas announced on Thursday that it has released 45 “security” detainees from its prisons in the Gaza Strip “in the context of boosting and preparing the atmosphere for holding general elections.”
The move came days after Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on Hamas to release more than 80 “political” detainees and prisoners.
Hamas denied that it was holding Palestinians for their political affiliation and factional background, saying all those incarcerated were held for security-related or criminal offenses.
The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the decision to release the detainees came after the “security agencies examined their files.”
According to the ministry, “all the cases that were dealt with are security-related and have nothing to do with political or partisan activity or expression of opinion.”
The ministry said that it would continue to carry out its “duty to maintain security stability in the Gaza Strip.”
After the release of the 45 men, most of whom are affiliated with Fatah, Hamas called on the PA to reciprocate by releasing “political detainees” held in Palestinian prisons in the West Bank.
Hamas called on the PA to halt “all forms of prosecution and harassment” of Palestinians in the West Bank. It further urged PA President Mahmoud Abbas to revoke his 2007 decree that outlawed the armed groups of Hamas, and emphasized that “The time has come to turn the page and move forward toward a true Palestinian partnership.”
Nayef Rajoub, a senior Hamas official from the Hebron area, praised the release of the detainees in the Gaza Strip as a “step in the right direction to ensure the success of the electoral process.”
Rajoub claimed that the detainees were released although they had been involved in “suspicious activities against the Palestinian resistance” groups in the Gaza Strip. He too urged the PA to immediately release all “political” detainees from its prisons and end its security crackdown on Hamas supporters in the West Bank.
Earlier this week, the PA said that it was not holding any Palestinians for political or factional reasons.
Last weekend, Abbas issued a “presidential decree” banning arrests for political affiliation or freedom of expression.
The decree called for the immediate release of Palestinians held for practicing freedom of expression, their political affiliation or any other partisan reasons. The aim is  to reinforce pubic freedoms ahead of the parliamentary and presidential elections, scheduled for May 22 and July 31.


Tags Elections Hamas Palestinians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still must apologize for the Yemenite Children's Affair

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by