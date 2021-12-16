The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Herzog wishes Bahrain's king happy national day

King Hamad said that Israel and Bahrain have a lot in common, especially a desire for peace, prosperity and the success of the region.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 21:48
Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa (photo credit: REUTERS)
Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa
(photo credit: REUTERS)
President Isaac Herzog spoke with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Thursday, congratulating him on his country’s 50th National Day.
King Hamad said Israel and Bahrain have a lot in common, especially a desire for peace, prosperity and the success of the region.
“Indeed, we both want, above all, regional peace and mutual prosperity,” Herzog stated.
Israel and Bahrain established diplomatic relations in September of last year as part of the Abraham Accords.
Herzog told the king of Bahrain he was happy to receive the credentials of Bahrain’s first ambassador to Israel, Khaled Yousif al-Jalahma. Israel’s first ambassador to Bahrain, Eitan Na’eh, is expected to present his credentials to King Hamad in the coming days.
President Isaac Herzog congratulates Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on his country’s 50th National Day, December 16, 2021. (credit: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT)President Isaac Herzog congratulates Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on his country’s 50th National Day, December 16, 2021. (credit: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT)
Before the phone call, Herzog wrote King Hamad a letter, in which he said Israel is "grateful for your bold leadership, which has charted a course into a New Middle East. The groundbreaking Abraham Accords changed the face of our region. The establishment of full diplomatic relations between our two nations was more than just a treaty between governments. It demonstrated to the world that a warm peace - one based on shared interests and values - is possible."
The Foreign Ministry took out billboards in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in honor of Bahrain’s jubilee.
“The State of Israel congratulates the Kingdom of Bahrain in honor of its 50th National Day,” the billboards, which featured Israeli and Bahraini flags, read.


