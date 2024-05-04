Hezbollah claims to have targeted Israeli 'radar site'

Hezbollah claimed on Saturday to have targeted an Israeli radar site on Mount Dov. The claim was made to pro-Iranian al-Mayadeen media.

These types of claims occur daily, with Hezbollah often asserting it has targeted IDF troops, bases or various key sites in northern Israel. Hezbollah attacks Israel every day, often along the border in areas it knows Israel has evacuated civilians from.

The IDF said that “earlier today, an anti-tank missile launch was identified toward the area of Shtula, as well as two launches toward the area of Mount Hermon. The IDF struck the source of the fire.” The IDF also said that Israeli warplanes had struck a “Hezbollah military structure in the area of Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon.

"Throughout today, IDF artillery fired to remove threats in the areas of Naqoura, Marwahin, Hanine, and Matmoura in southern Lebanon. Additionally, an IDF tank fired toward a military structure in which terrorist activity was identified in the area of Kfarkela.”

"Spy equipment" targeted in Hezbollah campaign

Al-Mayadeen reported, citing the Lebanon-based terrorist organization, that it targeted “spy equipment” in the border area atop a hill that it calls “Al-Raheb” near Shtula. This area is opposite the town of Ayta ash-Shab in Lebanon, the report claimed. IDF strikes Hezbollah targets near Ayta Ash Shab. April 24, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The terrorist group said it also targeted IDF soldiers near Tel Qadesh across from the Lebanese village of Blida, Metulla, and Shtula, the last of which is on the border and has been frequently a target of Hezbollah.

The terrorist organization also said it had monitored Israeli media and that Israeli reports have recently shed light on major damage done to communities such as Metulla. This pleases them, as it believes it has almost total control of its side of the border area and can attack wherever it wants along it without major repercussions and without its terrorist forces being pre-emptively targeted.

Recent reports at Ynet in Israel have noted that there continue to be discussions about how best to stop the seemingly endless conflict in the north and return Israeli residents to the border.