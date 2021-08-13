The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hezbollah has inter-regional tunnel network stretching hundreds of k.m.

The large-scale network was built with the help of North Korea and is much larger than Hamas' 'metro' network in Gaza.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 13, 2021 10:18
View of a Hezbollah tunnel that crosses from Lebanon to Israel, on the border between Israel and Lebanon in northern Israe (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT)
View of a Hezbollah tunnel that crosses from Lebanon to Israel, on the border between Israel and Lebanon in northern Israe
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT)
A new report released by the ALMA Center has exposed a large-scale inter-regional tunnel network belonging to Hezbollah, stretching across Lebanon and designed to allow the group to move personnel and weapons.
The report, titled “Land of tunnels” was released on Thursday by the center which researches security challenges facing Israel on its northern front.
According to the report authored by Major (res.) Tal Beeri, Hezbollah began its tunnel project after the Second Lebanon War in 2006 with the help of the North Koreans and Iranians and “is much larger than the Hamas ‘metro’ project in the Gaza Strip.”
The network supposedly connects the Beirut area, Hezbollah’s central headquarters, the Beqaa area used by the group as its logistical operational rear base, to Southern Lebanon. According to the report they allow for “hundreds of combatants, fully equipped, to pass stealthily and rapidly underground.”
The tunnels are also large enough for motorcycles, ATVs, and other small vehicles to move through them to allow for troops to maneuver from place to place “for the purpose of reinforcing defense positions or for carrying out an attack in a safe, protected, and invisible manner.”
The cumulative length of the network can be in the hundreds of kilometers and in one area stretches some 45 kilometers, connecting the area of Sidon to the Beqaa.
“According to our findings, it seems that part of the project was conducted in the geographical area of the Jensnaya Wadi’s - the valley between al- Hasania and Wadi el Leymoun - Barti – al-Sfenta (between Sniyeh and Bouslaiya) - Mizra Kafra - south Zhalta. In addition, in the geographical area of al-Tswuan– al -Roummaneh– Jabal Toura (radar) – Louaizeh – Sejoud – Mizra’a al-Zaghrine – al-Aishia – al-Qotrani- al- Sriri - Bracha Jabour - Meidoun - continuing to the western Beqaa,” the report read.
Like Hamas, the tunnels contain underground command and control rooms, weapons and supply depots, field clinics, and specified designated shafts used to fire missiles of all types (rockets, surface-to-surface missiles, anti-tank missiles, and anti-aircraft missiles). 
Beeri wrote that the tunnels are also used for artillery attacks, with the shafts opening for a short period of time before being immediately shut. These shafts are hidden and camouflaged and cannot be detected above ground.
The tunnels in Lebanon, which do not cross the border with Israel, are the same as the tunnels in North Korea.
The report stated that Hezbollah’s tunnel network was built with the assistance of a North Korean company called “the Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation,” a company that specializes in the development of underground infrastructure. The actual construction of the tunnels was done by Hezbollah’s Jihad Construction Foundation. 
In 2018 the IDF launched Operation Northern Shield to discover and destroy all cross-border tunnels dug by Hezbollah into northern Israel. Though the military said that it has found and destroyed six such tunnels.  
The destruction of their cross-border tunnels was a significant hit to the group, and according to the IDF, they haven’t tried to rebuild them since. 


Tags Hamas Hezbollah tunnel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will pay a price for being on wrong side of the US-China fight

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A spiritual spa in Safed

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Bennett should beware of CIA director William Burns - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

What drives pushback against Hezbollah from Lebanon's minorities?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by